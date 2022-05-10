Fortnite player gets aim-botted by Doctor Slone in a Rift

Fortnite bosses are considered overpowering over loopers whenever both of them come face to face with one another.

With bosses like Midas, whose Drum Gun wreaked havoc over the island, to The Mandalorian, who jet-packed and sniped loopers from a distance in the desert, loopers have had enough of the aim skills that these bosses possess.

In the most recent Chapter 3, as loopers thought they were free from the Imagined Order and all the bosses of the old island, the IO drilled beneath the flipped island and resurfaced to battle The Seven again.

Alongside the bosses came one of the most ruthless bosses the island has ever seen and, instead, the most overpowered NPC, IO's key agent Doctor Slone.

Doctor Slone ruthlessly aimbots a Fortnite player in a rift

In a clip shared by a Fortnite player, something unimaginable was witnessed in the community that hadn't been seen before. A player called VultureVT angered Doctor Slone in her base by ramming a Whiplash on top of her.

As usual, she multiplied herself into 2 of her identical avatars, which she does as an illusion to confuse her enemies.

After the player noticed the car had rammed onto her, due to insufficient ammo and resources, the looper chose to launch himself using a launchpad and retreat from the POI. However, Doctor Slone was pissed at the looper, so she kept firing shots even when the looper was airborne.

Even after the looper tried to dodge shots while gliding, he successfully landed near two Loot Chests by the lake, and was successful in grabbing his hands on some ammo and an SMG. However, as he noticed shots being fired at him, he tried to hide behind a shed near the lake.

The Fortnite player getting shots through the rift

As soon as he thought he was safe, Slone and her IO forces broke down the shed's wall, and the player, in panic, picked up and used a Rift-To-Go. Only later did he witness something that left him in disbelief.

Doctor Slone and her IO guards shot the player as soon as he entered the rift, resulting in multiple shots traveling through the rift, thus eliminating the Fortnite player. As he waited to read who shot him, the name showed Doctor Slone.

Richard Jacobo @deadboi_richTTV @VulturePG Dude they made some seriously messed up balancing to these NPC characters. Super aggro and don’t miss a shot @VulturePG Dude they made some seriously messed up balancing to these NPC characters. Super aggro and don’t miss a shot

Watching the clip, the Fortnite player-base talked about how messed up the balancing over these NPC characters is and how the game developers have made them super aggressive. However, loopers are still struggling to drive the IO forces away from the island with help from The Seven.

