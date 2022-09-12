Fortnite player has an impeccable strategy to avoid getting headshots in a game

The surest way to score an elimination in Fortnite is by landing a few headshots. With the damage multiplier active, players can rest assured that they will take an opponent down. However, since opponents do not stand in one place or leave themselves exposed, the task is rather difficult.

Taking into consideration the amount of mobility present in-game at times, landing bodyshots can be difficult. Nevertheless, it is not entirely impossible to score headshots. With a bit of practice and aiming down sight efficiently, anything is possible.

That being said, players have developed their own unique ways in which to avoid taking a bullet to the head. Some build boxes for protection, while others use the terrains to stay safe.

However, one Fortnite player has found the ultimate way to avoid getting shot in the head, which is by having no head at all.

Headless Fortnite player finds the perfect strategy to avoid getting shot in the head

Posted by a Reddit user called MarquisDeSarc, a headless player donning the Geometrik outfit can be seen dancing in the lobby during the pre-game. This is rather odd, as there are no skins that feature a headless character.

Even the most outrageous skins in-game have something resembling a head. In this case, there is none. It would seem that this unknown player has mastered the art of avoiding headshots in-game. So how does this player manage to not have a head in-game?

Well, while one would jump to the conclusion that they are hacking, it is unlikely to be the case. It would be impossible to tamper with the coding and remove a character's head in-game. In all probability, it is likely a graphical glitch. So does this mean that the player will still sustain headshot damage? Well, yes.

Even if the head does not load into the game cosmetically, the hitboxes will still be present. Nevertheless, it can be argued that missing a head can potentially give someone an edge in-game. They can easily hide behind low objects without being spotted and avoid being detected from far away. Here is what a few users had to say:

While this may all be fun and games, one has to ponder why exactly these graphical issues are occurring. Given that Unreal Engine 5 is the most powerful engine yet to run Fortnite, are these signs of concern?

Is the headless player an anomaly, or is there more to it?

Although this is the first headless player spotted in Fortnite Chapter 3, this is not the first graphical issue in Unreal Engine 5. Given that the software is still a work in progress, a lot of problems do persist.

A user who goes by the name CrypticHavocFN posted a detailed breakdown as to how certain skins and emotes performed better in the older engine.

Given that some cosmetics do behave erratically in-game, this is not new. However, to see a downgrade in the entire process is just bad. Skins and emotes aside, there are problems on many other fronts as well.

A Reddit user, who goes by the name bainst, posted a video of their vehicle flipping over randomly.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Since the start of Chapter 3, vehicles have been crashing into the map, players have been rebooting under the map, and them being tossed up into the air is just another day in Fortnite.

No doubt the developers will get around to fixing these issues, but for the being, they are hampering the gameplay experience. That being said, until all the speed bumps have been smoothed out in Unreal Engine 5, some of these problems will persist. Players will just have to grin and bear it for sometime.

