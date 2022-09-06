Fortnite player says Battle Bus music is the 'worst thing' they've ever heard, fandom agrees

There are a lot of good things about Fortnite. The game has a massive and devoted fanbase even five years after it debuted, which speaks to how good it truly is.

Most things in Fortnite are well-liked. The skins, the map, the storyline, and the weapons are all largely considered positives. However, players aren't always pleased with everything.

A number of things bother players, though probably not enough to make them quit playing. Sometimes, the lack of a certain weapon or the way a new POI is set up can be bothersome. Right now, however, it's the new Battle Bus music.

For one player and Reddit user, u/kdaak, the music is "the worst thing" they've ever heard.

The new Battle Bus song is called "Say it Proud" and is part of the Rainbow Royale event that's taking place right now. It can be obtained for free in the Item Shop, so players don't always have to listen to it through the tiny speakers of the Battle Bus.

"Say it Proud" is a punk song about being proud of whoever one is. It was originally written and recorded for Fortnite.

Fortnite Battle Bus music is only here for the Rainbow Royale event, but players still dislike it

The new Battle Bus music is temporary. The song is only here for the Rainbow Royale event, which will last a couple more days. However, that hasn't stopped players from vocalizing their dislike for it on social media.

Fortnite player u/kdaak shared a harsh take on the song via Reddit, but he is not alone in hating it. One player can't stand listening to it for any amount of time and always leaves the Battle Bus as soon as possible.

The Battle Bus music is so unbearable for many players that some have even decided to take a break from the game.

This player, who is just a few levels away from max level, will not be playing the game again until Season 4, thanks in no small part to the Battle Bus music.

The Battle Bus music isn't always the same, but this is perhaps the first time that it has been so disliked.

For others, the sheer volume of the track makes it more unbearable.

One player, who hadn't played Fortnite in a while, was shocked by what they found when they started playing the game again.

Fortunately for these players, they won't have to listen to the Battle Bus music much longer.

When is Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 coming?

Regardless of when the Rainbow Royale event and the subsequent Battle Bus music ends, the season's conclusion is right around the corner.

The current Battle Pass is set to end on September 17, 2022, which gives players a little less than two weeks to earn XP for Darth Vader, Sabina, and others.

The end date means that the next season, Chapter 3 Season 4, will more than likely arrive on September 18 or 19.

