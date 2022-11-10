V-Bucks are a valuable commodity in Fortnite. They're the only way to purchase cosmetics from the Item Shop, and thus gamers are always looking for ways to get their hands on them.

The most common methods include purchasing them with real money or earning them through the Battle Pass. However, every now and then, there are other ways that can be rather advantageous.

Popular content creator Tabor Hill on YouTube has uncovered a new method that is a pretty great deal: 3,000 V-Bucks for one skin and a few other cosmetics. This doesn't have anything to do with refund tickets as it might seem, which many players do not have any more of. Here's how the method works.

Fortnite YouTuber uncovers new method to get a lot of V-Bucks

The Deep Freeze Bundle was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 6 and has been a very popular addition since then. It included the Frostbite skin, Cold Front glider, Chill-Axe harvesting tool, Freezing Point back bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks.

At the time, all of this cost $29.99, whether that was through the purchase of a code from a retailer or via the in-game shop.

Now, however, this bundle is worth jusrt $11.99, which makes it an incredible deal. The cosmetics alone would probably cost 2,000 or more V-Bucks, so spending $12 to get a roughly 3,000 or more V-Bucks value is an absolute steal.

Ordinarily, 1,000 V-Bucks costs $7.99, so Fortnite players will save about $12.

If Fortnite players already own the skin and other cosmetics (if they bought the bundle earlier), it will convert the items to V-Bucks since there can be no duplicate skins in an inventory, which no one would want anyway.

The Deep Freeze Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

Initially, players were able to do this as many times as they wanted. They could effectively purchase the bundle as often as they wanted and get V-Bucks at a discounted rate endlessly.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. A while back, purchasing items in Among Us rewarded a few V-Bucks. The in-game items weren't expensive, so players abused the loophole to get hundreds of thousands of V-Bucks for a fraction of the price.

Much like that loophole, the Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle loophole was also closed, but not entirely. Players can still get the V-Bucks at a discounted price, but they are limited to just one per platform.

For example, Tabor Hill went to the PlayStation Store to purchase the bundle but could not, since he had already done so. However, he was able to do so on the Xbox Store.

The Nintendo Switch eShop didn't have the bundle and the Epic Games Store knew he had already purchased it. So, there is a bit of trial and error to find out which platforms work and which won't allow an extra purchase.

There was no pop-up informing him of the received V-Bucks, but they did show up on the sum in the top-right corner of the screen. This method of acquiring V-Bucks is difficult to do, but it is possible at least once.

