"If you do not reach the pinnacle, you do not learn any skills which are translatable": Fortnite players get a reality check from Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate's name has become synonymous with cancel culture on the internet, but as it turns out, he does make a valid point when it comes to Fortnite. In an interview with Clix that went off the rails after he hit on the pro's underage girlfriend, he imparted some wise words about the competitive game.

The conversation was livestreamed back in July 2022. It began with Cody "Clix" talking about his life and profession in general. After providing a little introduction, his co-streamer Logan "Bucke," introduced himself as well. As most would have guessed, he too is a pro in Fortnite.

Andrew Tate shares his opinion on Fortnite and what it takes to go pro

After a bit of banter during the opening minutes of the moment and some friendly conversation, Andrew Tate made a point that would have sent many up-and-coming pros straight into a fit of rage. He said:

"Video games are super addictive and fun, which is why I don't play them - because I know how fun they can be. To me, the ROI isn't there. I mean, if you guys are getting paid to play then I can't say anything bad about you playing, right?"

This seems to imply that unless players are getting paid, playing the game makes no sense from a professional standpoint. While this may seem like a rather rude thing to say given the tough competition, he continued by justifying his statement:

"Most people who play do not get paid to play, and that's why when I say things about video games - I'm talking about people spending all their time making no money from it. They're just getting their a** whopped by YouTube."

It's unclear what he meant by "YouTube," but it's likely that he was referring to YouTubers who play Fortnite professionally. People like Nick Eh 30, SypherPK, and LazarBeam, to name a few.

Coming back to the topic at hand, Clix quickly hurled a question at Andrew, asking him if he believed that anyone could make a career out of playing Fortnite. He asked if they needed to "shut down" their attempt at going pro if they didn't make a breakthrough in a year or so.

Andrew may not be the best person to give advice about most other things in life, but he did surprise everyone here by providing insightful information. He said:

"They shouldn't just shut that down, but the fact is it's like trying to become a movie star or a music artist or a model or something - because there's a degree of luck involved. There's a degree of natural talent, and if it's your only plan, your only way out... Look, I'm not going to sit here and tell people not to be dedicated - if you're dedicated to Fortnite, so be it."

Despite not being a professional Fortnite player or analyst, Andrew does make a point, despite it being harsh. As seen in the competitive world, only a handful of players make it big and go on to become world famous. Kyle "Bugha" is one of the best examples of this in the Fortnite community. Andrew continued by saying:

"The only problem with video games is that - they are very fun and entertaining. I agree with that. I understand why you guys like to play them all day. I could even play video games all day if I decided to. The reason video games can be detrimental is because video games are the only thing in the world where, on your progress path, if you do not reach the pinnacle, you do not learn any skills which are translatable."

In essence, what he's trying to say is that skills obtained in-game may not help in real-life situations. Although studies have shown that video games can be used to reduce stress and improve cognitive function alongside logical thinking, it's not the same for everyone. Tate ended his statement by saying:

"Let's say you decide to become a world champion kickboxer and you don't pull it off. Even if you don't pull it off, on your way you would have become stronger, met important people, become braver, and learned a whole bunch of things. Whereas video games, if you don't manage to get paid like you guys do or get on a team - the day you finally give up, you have learned nothing. You've wasted all your time."

He went on to talk about how this was the only negative side of choosing gaming as a career. While there are upsides and positives, this specific issue is a major disadvantage for most who try to carve a niche in this industry. However, it won't stop dedicated players from trying.

With esports booming following the pandemic, there's fame and fortune to be made for many. Although it can be argued that not everyone will reach the very top, it will provide a stable source of income for many who play games such as Fortnite.

With all that said, Andrew's take on the situation at hand should be looked at with an open mind. Considering that he's not the ultimate authority on the topic of video games, it's not the end of the world for those who try and fail to make it big in the industry.

