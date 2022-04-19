Fortnite Power Shong Cup: Start date, how to participate, rewards, and more

Fortnite is one of the few Battle Royale games where the player base is extremely competitive with one another. This is due to the recurring tournaments that Epic Games organizes for the players in-game and the large amounts they boast as rewards.

The competitive scene in Fortnite has seen a drastic change with the evolution of the island and ways to get around the loop with an ever-evolving weapon loadout.

From tournaments that reward the winners with cosmetics to vast sums of money, loopers cannot get enough weekly and monthly cups that the developers keep adding to the game to keep the player base motivated.

With the launch of Chapter 3 Season 2, players have seen the introduction of Zero Build tournaments for the first time, where they can test their combat skills rather than relying heavily on building skills to grab the Victory Royale.

One such cup is upcoming this week, where loopers can earn a considerable sum if they emerge victorious.

What is the Fortnite Power Shong Cup?

Power Shong Cup 2022 - Squads - April 20th

Squad up! This tournament will be Zero Build Mode with a $10,000 prize pool!

The Fortnite Power Shong Cup is an upcoming Squads tournament that will only use the Zero Build mode of the game. Loopers will have to coordinate and execute their combat skills while stepping away from traditional building skills in tournaments.

The tournament promises a whopping amount of $10,000 as a prize pool in different tiers to the winners in every region.

Fortnite Power Shong Cup tier points system (Image via Epic Games)

The tournament will be hosted on April 20 to commemorate the ongoing Lantern Fest, which began this month with a unique Fortography contest between loopers. They had to click pictures in-game focused on the Lantern Festival. The submitters received a code to redeem the Cameo Needs Loot! Emoticon.

Prize Pool distributed according to placements (Image via Epic Games)

To be eligible for the tournament, each member of the Squad must have reached level 50 on their Epic account. Everyone must also have Two-Factor Authentication enabled. The prize pool of the tournament will be distributed as follows:

1st: $2,200

2nd: $1,500

3rd: $1,300

4th: $1,200

5th: $1,100

6th: $1,000

7th: $900

8th: $800

The cup will host matches for three hours (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Power Shong Cup will take place between IST 12.30 AM and 3.30 AM, which will allow loopers to play a maximum of ten matches.

Based on the time given and the points system, it seems like loopers will be playing every match at a higher speed than regular public matches and will be looking forward to bagging as many elimination points as possible.

