Fortnite professionals Tfue and Cloakzy win the $100,000 Twitch Rivals Zero-build competition

The Fortnite zero-build mode seems to be a blessing in disguise. Although not everyone was impressed by it, as a whole, the community absolutely loved it. Even though the mode overstayed its welcome in the Core BR playlist, things have now gone back to normal.

To celebrate the zero-build mode, Twitch organized a little competition to test out how well big names have adjusted themselves to the new dynamics. Without the need to focus on building, players can now simply focus on shooting at each other to score kills and earn points.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Bro Fortnite takes away building and Tfue and Cloakzy make a return to win a $100,000 tournament like it's 2018 all over again wtf is life



Speaking of which, Tfue and Cloakzy managed to bag the win in the $100,000 Twitch Rivals tournament. The combined trio, which consisted of Turner Tenney, Dennis Lepore, and Tyler Appleby, won $21,000 in total. They faced off against other big names such as Nickmercs, Nick Eh 30, and Clix to come out on top.

Given their skills and experience in Fortnite, Tfue and Cloakzy winning was not surprising. However, according to the community, there's a reason why these events are causing so much hype, and it has to do with the zero-build mode.

TBell @JeramyTbell @JakeSucky Since no building this games been totally revived and for the first time in a long time I really enjoy it again @JakeSucky Since no building this games been totally revived and for the first time in a long time I really enjoy it again

Why is the zero-build mode so good in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

To understand why the zero-build mode is so good, readers must first understand the basic differences between Fortnite and other Battle Royales. While other major BR titles such as Apex Legends and COD: Warzone have their own quirks, Fortnite is the only one that has building mechanics.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Welcome to Fortnite Zero Build.



No building, no problem! It’s all about your combat skills on the ground. Welcome to Fortnite Zero Build. No building, no problem! It’s all about your combat skills on the ground. https://t.co/5hvRrzuGh5

Although these make the game very unique in terms of dynamics, gameplay is not the easiest to master. Aside from having to learn how to use weapons and utility items, players must learn about piece-control, box fights, building techniques, and many more complex skills.

This makes it harder for the average player to easily integrate into the game. However, the moment these aspects are removed, the primal focus is emphasized on gun skills. While it can be argued that strategy also has to be learned, it's easier done when dealing with just one core aspect, i.e., shooting.

Carter @CarterRicherodt I downloaded Fortnite to play the zero-build mode as a joke, but I don’t think it’s a joke anymore. I downloaded Fortnite to play the zero-build mode as a joke, but I don’t think it’s a joke anymore.

Given these reasons, the zero-build mode has become vastly popular in such a short span of time. Without the need to build, millions of players who many have wanted to try out the game are now jumping in. Although the storyline will make little to no sense to them, the gameplay at its core will be easy to understand.

The future of zero-build in Fortnite Chapter 3

With the zero-build mode here to stay in Fortnite, the future is bound to be exciting. It's been just over two weeks since Chapter 3 Season 2 started, and there are already zero-build tournaments in the works. This is a good sign that Epic Games is planning on catering to both sides of the community.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Epic is working on more Zero-Build tournaments.



Additionally, they confirmed that FNCS will continue to have the building mechanic.



They also stated that this season's FNCS will have more rounds to compete, along with more chances to qualify. Epic is working on more Zero-Build tournaments.Additionally, they confirmed that FNCS will continue to have the building mechanic.They also stated that this season's FNCS will have more rounds to compete, along with more chances to qualify.

To add icing to the cake, these tournaments will also have cash rewards. Rather than just offering cosmetics as prizes, players will be able to earn a living from them. This opens up the prospects for professional players from other Battle Royales as well. Without building, mastery of weapons will not take long.

While this initiative is good, a lot of fine-tuning must be done. Map changes will have to better reflect the zero-build policy to avoid hampering rotation. More hardcover points will have to be added in, and the loot pool will need a huge overhaul as well.

Nevertheless, given how Epic Games has dealt with things thus far, the zero-build mode will undoubtedly improve. In time, it may even supersede the popularity of the normal mode. Given the number of players jumping in, the possibility of this happening is very real.

Edited by Shaheen Banu