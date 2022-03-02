Fortnite pros get called out for turning Russia-Ukraine crisis into a joke

Fortnite's player base is well known for its toxicity. Sometimes when players troll others, it is usually all in good sport. But sometimes, things take a turn towards being toxic.
In light of the recent ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, several well-established pros and content creators have come forward to voice their views on peace. From raising funds for Ukraine relief support on streams, to opening donations on social media, content creators in the gaming world are creating an impact on the lives of those in crisis.
While on the other hand, the other half of the community who are taking this opportunity to turn the crisis into Fortnite war jokes. Several kids and pros just couldn't resist making creative maps or jokes about it. They then got publicly called out on social media and the response went wild.
Fortnite pros get called out for jokes on Ukraine-Russia conflict
In a recent tweet by the user, BetterrFN shared tweets from several Fortnite players, making a joke out of the ongoing crisis. Pros making jokes about the ongoing conflict is just plain insensitive.
BetterrFN shared screenshots of their tweets and showed how insensitive the player base is.
It doesn't end there. Players are making jokes about well-established pros claiming they've landed in Ukraine to save the day. Plenty of such insensitive images were exposed on the social media platform.
However, some players are calling out such users who are constantly making tactless jokes. They stand in solidarity with the aggrieved and are also offering their support in any way they can.
Another player called out a creative map creator who published a Deathrun map about the ongoing conflict. The user said that he reported the map and encouraged the rest of the community to report the same as well.
Fortnite Competitive also tweeted that it will provide another alternate tournament for its Ukrainian and EU player base as well as those who are affected by the conflict.
Toxic community of Fortnite
The toxicity in Fortnite has increased over time. This is due to increased competition and new players being added to the community every season.
Every single player is aiming to be the best at what they do in the game, ranging from being good at building or aiming for the game skill one possesses. With game lobbies becoming more and more sweaty every day, Epic is consistently adding more bots to public matches as they face major backlash from the player base.
While there are positive and family-friendly pros in the community like NickEh30, SypherPK and BenjyFishy, there are pros who are known for their aggressive behavior that usually overpower others' in-game skills.
This is one of the reasons why more and more players who watch these pros get affected by it and develop their traits.