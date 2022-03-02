Fortnite pros get called out for turning Russia-Ukraine crisis into a joke

Fortnite's player base is well known for its toxicity. Sometimes when players troll others, it is usually all in good sport. But sometimes, things take a turn towards being toxic.

In light of the recent ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, several well-established pros and content creators have come forward to voice their views on peace. From raising funds for Ukraine relief support on streams, to opening donations on social media, content creators in the gaming world are creating an impact on the lives of those in crisis.

While on the other hand, the other half of the community who are taking this opportunity to turn the crisis into Fortnite war jokes. Several kids and pros just couldn't resist making creative maps or jokes about it. They then got publicly called out on social media and the response went wild.

Fortnite pros get called out for jokes on Ukraine-Russia conflict

In a recent tweet by the user, BetterrFN shared tweets from several Fortnite players, making a joke out of the ongoing crisis. Pros making jokes about the ongoing conflict is just plain insensitive.

BetterrFN shared screenshots of their tweets and showed how insensitive the player base is.

waves 🟣 @wqvess JUST IN : ninja from fortnite has landed in ukraine 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 JUST IN : ninja from fortnite has landed in ukraine 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 🚨JUST IN : ninja from fortnite has landed in ukraine 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/497kN23OeJ

It doesn't end there. Players are making jokes about well-established pros claiming they've landed in Ukraine to save the day. Plenty of such insensitive images were exposed on the social media platform.

- @_akaCJ it’s crazy how people are dying in ukraine rn and every 12 year old on twitter is trying their hardest to think of a fortnite war joke it’s crazy how people are dying in ukraine rn and every 12 year old on twitter is trying their hardest to think of a fortnite war joke

However, some players are calling out such users who are constantly making tactless jokes. They stand in solidarity with the aggrieved and are also offering their support in any way they can.

JDuth @JDuthYT JDuth @JDuthYT

an absolute joke. are you fucking kidding me? what the fuck @FNCreate an absolute joke. are you fucking kidding me? what the fuck @FNCreate an absolute joke. https://t.co/w3oRm0DNri Upsets me to see a map like this in the front pages on Fortnite during terrible times with Ukraine and Russia. I've already reported this map, very disappointing. It reminds me of when people made "Covid-19 Deathruns" like these are real life issues not a new map ideas. twitter.com/JDuthYT/status… Upsets me to see a map like this in the front pages on Fortnite during terrible times with Ukraine and Russia. I've already reported this map, very disappointing. It reminds me of when people made "Covid-19 Deathruns" like these are real life issues not a new map ideas. twitter.com/JDuthYT/status…

Another player called out a creative map creator who published a Deathrun map about the ongoing conflict. The user said that he reported the map and encouraged the rest of the community to report the same as well.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive Our team is concerned for all competitors affected by events in Ukraine.



We understand some may be unable to play in the FNCS Semi-Finals & Finals and will provide impacted competitors in the EU, Asia, and ME server regions opportunities to participate in alternate tournaments. Our team is concerned for all competitors affected by events in Ukraine.We understand some may be unable to play in the FNCS Semi-Finals & Finals and will provide impacted competitors in the EU, Asia, and ME server regions opportunities to participate in alternate tournaments.

Fortnite Competitive also tweeted that it will provide another alternate tournament for its Ukrainian and EU player base as well as those who are affected by the conflict.

Toxic community of Fortnite

The toxicity in Fortnite has increased over time. This is due to increased competition and new players being added to the community every season.

Every single player is aiming to be the best at what they do in the game, ranging from being good at building or aiming for the game skill one possesses. With game lobbies becoming more and more sweaty every day, Epic is consistently adding more bots to public matches as they face major backlash from the player base.

While there are positive and family-friendly pros in the community like NickEh30, SypherPK and BenjyFishy, there are pros who are known for their aggressive behavior that usually overpower others' in-game skills.

This is one of the reasons why more and more players who watch these pros get affected by it and develop their traits.

Edited by Srijan Sen