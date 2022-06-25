Fortnite Reality tree is taking the game back to its good old days, literally

For as long as anyone can remember, from the moment Fortnite entered Chapter 2, loopers have been wanting the Chapter 1 map back. This cry is persistent with threads on Reddit and posts on Twitter keeping the demand alive. Well, it would seem that Epic Games has finally decided to give fans what they want in the game.

Following the v21.10 update, the roots of the Reality Tree spread further across the island. They have made their way to Logjam Lumberyard and have given the area a purple makeover, but that's not all. Given that these are reality roots, they seem to be able to change the very fabric of reality in real-time.

Soon after the downtime ended and players dropped into the game, familiar POIs from the Fortnite Chapter 1 and 2 map began appearing in Logjam Lumberyard, and these old POIs keep rotating every match. It would seem that the Reality Tree could alter the island itself, and in doing so, it is taking the game back to the good old days. However, things are not what they seem.

Reality in Fortnite Chapter 3 is not what it seems

Aside from covering the island in lovely-looking purple foliage, the Reality Tree seems to be able to do a lot more in the in-game world of Fortnite. Simply by spreading its sphere of influence, it can change reality itself, not in a metaphorical way, but in a physical aspect, but is it actually physical?

As most players have realized by now, POIs from the past keep appearing in Logjam Lumberyard. However, if one were to dive into lore, it is more likely that the Reality Tree is having some kind of effect on loopers. This, in-turn, allows them to see these things or perhaps perceive a certain version of reality. Here are the different POIs:

Since the POIs change from match to match, it cannot possibly be physical in nature. It is likely that everyone on the island is being influenced by this sentient and enigmatic tree. If such is the case, it raises an important question and that is: 'Why try to influence the perception of loopers on the island?'

Does the tree want to provide them with a false sense of safety and familiarity by showcasing Fortnite Chapter 1 and 2 POI's? Or is it truly signifying the return of the good old days? Well, given that The Bloomwatcher is still observing the island from the shadows, something sinister is definitely afoot.

The reality of the entire island will slowly change

While the motive and end goal of the Reality Tree is unknown, what is known is that its roots will keep spreading. After Logjam Lumberyard, the next POI to be affected will be Butter Bloom. A small tree has already sprouted in the area, and according to leakers, the reality will begin to shift sometime next week.

Currently, it is unknown which Fortnite Chapter 1 and 2 POIs will be featured in this area. Nevertheless, loopers are bound to be happy and content with whatever they get. In the meantime, the tree will keep spreading its roots and slowly taking over the island.

By the time Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ends, the island will likely be engulfed in purple foliage. Hopefully, The Seven will be able to figure out what's going on and take the needed precautions. After fighting and defeating the Imagined Order, the last thing anyone needs is another invasion on their hands.

