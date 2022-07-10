Fortnite Relic location: Where to find the priceless artifact at Durrrburger

Collecting Durrrburger relics is one of the requirements for unlocking Indiana Jones in Fortnite Battle Royale. The popular movie character was released into the video game with the v21.20 update on Wednesday, June 6.

The new outfit is only available to Battle Pass owners, who must complete a new set of challenges to unlock it. One of the challenges requires picking up Durrrburger relics from two different locations.

While this task is very easy to complete and doesn't require much effort, multiple players land on Durrrburger relics in an attempt to unlock the Indiana Jones skin as quickly as possible.

This article will explain where you can find the relics as well as the most effective way to obtain them without dying.

Durrrburger relics have to be picked up in one go

To unlock the Indiana Jones outfit and other new cosmetic items, players will have to pick up Durrrburger relics from two different locations in a single match. The process is very simple and it only requires them to interact with the relics.

Unfortunately, many players want to get the outfit immediately, which is why the places with the relics are very popular. Considering that they need to pick two relics in one match, they are not allowed to die, so avoiding enemies is imperative.

The first location where Fortnite players can find a Durrrbuger relic is The Ruins. The location can be found on the eastern edge of the island, just north of Launchpad.

To pick up the relic, go to the second level of the ruined temple and interact with the glowing object. After that, it's time to move to the second location with the relic.

The second location is The Temple situated northeast of The Daily Bugle. To find the Durrburger relic in this area, go to the central room of the biggest temple in the middle. You will notice a glowing object right next to the Slurp Barrel. Interact with it to complete the challenge.

The best way to complete the challenge

Joy's Dreamworld 🎆🍄 @JoysDreamworld Need a quick way around the map?



The new Grapple Glove is available at Grapple Stations around the island! Take new heights now. 🪁🦋 Need a quick way around the map?The new Grapple Glove is available at Grapple Stations around the island! Take new heights now. 🪁🦋 https://t.co/Rq2p7lof7O

Interacting with the Durrrburger relics is the easiest thing to do, but getting to these relics is quite a challenge. Many players will be visiting these two locations in the next few days, which is why you have to be careful.

Since you are not allowed to die after picking up the first Durrburger relic, you will want to have a mobility item to quickly reach the other relic. The good news is that there is a Grapple Glove spawn spot at the intersection just southeast of The Temple.

Once you land at this post and pick up the Grapple Glove, use it to quickly visit the two locations. Considering that you don't need to stay in these areas for a long time, you can complete the challenge without much effort.

Furthermore, another Indiana Jones challenge requires you to use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees. This area has multiple trees, so you can complete two challenges in just a few minutes.

Once you complete these two challenges, you will receive an Indiana Jones back bling and a pickaxe.

