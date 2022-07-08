Fortnite's new anti-cheat system seems to be working, but at what cost?

Since the start of Fortnite Chapter 3, the number of players using third-party hacks has increased. It is unclear why this happened, but many speculate that it is due to the game being shifted to Unreal Engine 5. Others are of the opinion that the current anti-cheat systems, Easy Anti-Cheat and BattleEye, are outdated.

This has led to players being unfairly eliminated in-game by hackers in BR and Ranked modes. While the issue has been voiced since December 2021, it seems that the developers have only recently taken action. During the v21.20 update, a brand new anti-cheat system was injected into the game.

Developed by a company called Byfron, the new anti-cheat system known as Hyperion has taken center stage and should keep cheaters out of the game. Given Epic Games' commitment to implementing fair play in Fortnite, the new system is bound to function better than its predecessors.

However, things are not going as smoothly as planned.

Fortnite's new anti-cheat system, Hyperion, is keeping both cheaters and players out of the game

Does Hypersion work as intended? Apparently, yes. Although it has only been two days since the Fortnite v21.20 update, the new anti-cheat system has stonewalled hackers and third-party software users. Multiple reports from groups that trade in hacks state that the new system has rendered their software useless.

However, it will take a few months before it can conclusively be said that the new system functions 100%. Since hackers and their tools are evolving as well, it is too soon to say that the new anti-cheat is foolproof. Nevertheless, for what it is worth, things seem to be working out fine thus far.

Here are a few screenshots to prove it:

While there are a lot of positive aspects to take into consideration, it cannot be denied that this new system has somehow broken the game. One of the official Twitter accounts for the game, called Fortnite Status, has been lighting up like a Christmas tree over the past few hours.

There have been numerous issues across the board, with most of them still left unresolved. No doubt the developers will get to implementing fixes, but for the time being, these issues are still prevalent. In fact, things got so bad that the servers went down for a while as well.

Here are the tweets showing the current issues in-game.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are aware players are experiencing disconnects and are investigating the issue.

We'll provide an update when we have more info.



We'll provide an update when we have more info. We are aware players are experiencing disconnects and are investigating the issue.We'll provide an update when we have more info. https://t.co/U6t0vW1vZf

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're aware of and investigating an issue where some players' audio may be reset to 0 and setting changes may not be saved.

We'll provide an update when this is resolved.



We'll provide an update when this is resolved. We're aware of and investigating an issue where some players' audio may be reset to 0 and setting changes may not be saved.We'll provide an update when this is resolved. https://t.co/R7fbOOYV3Y

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are investigating an issue that is causing PC players to receive an error message stating the "Application has hung".

We will provide an update when we have more information



We will provide an update when we have more information We are investigating an issue that is causing PC players to receive an error message stating the "Application has hung".We will provide an update when we have more information https://t.co/w1rEw0bnvP

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Creators!



Due to an issue, we have needed to revert the Rifts in the Hub back to include Featured.



We are working on a fix and will provide an update when the Golden Rifts return. Creators!Due to an issue, we have needed to revert the Rifts in the Hub back to include Featured.We are working on a fix and will provide an update when the Golden Rifts return. https://t.co/jPUvfJgKxu

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are investigating an issue where graphics are appearing as low quality on many mobile devices since the recent update.

We will provide an update when we have more information



We will provide an update when we have more information We are investigating an issue where graphics are appearing as low quality on many mobile devices since the recent update.We will provide an update when we have more information https://t.co/LBdIYeNjY6

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are investigating an issue that is causing some GeForce Now players to get stuck in a long loading screen.



For now, if you connect your GeForce Now account to your Epic Games account in the GeForce Now App, this prevents the issue from happening while we fix the issue. We are investigating an issue that is causing some GeForce Now players to get stuck in a long loading screen.For now, if you connect your GeForce Now account to your Epic Games account in the GeForce Now App, this prevents the issue from happening while we fix the issue. https://t.co/QiIKt2Jg0N

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are aware of an issue causing Switch and Mobile players to lose functionality after Mantling or Sliding.

An update will be provided when we have more information.



An update will be provided when we have more information. We are aware of an issue causing Switch and Mobile players to lose functionality after Mantling or Sliding.An update will be provided when we have more information. https://t.co/q5rY1PumNN

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are aware of an issue that causes Xbox players to crash during a voice chat party when unplugging or plugging in a headset with a mic to the controller.

We will provide an update when this has been resolved.



We will provide an update when this has been resolved. We are aware of an issue that causes Xbox players to crash during a voice chat party when unplugging or plugging in a headset with a mic to the controller.We will provide an update when this has been resolved. https://t.co/gCsox2Y0cp

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are pausing and postponing the NA West PlayStation Cup Qualifier 1 due to wide player disconnects.

We will provide an update when we have more info.



We will provide an update when we have more info. We are pausing and postponing the NA West PlayStation Cup Qualifier 1 due to wide player disconnects.We will provide an update when we have more info. https://t.co/oC3cneLqhQ

Though nothing has been proven as of yet, the frequent crashes, which started since the advent of the application, make players believe that Hypersion has caused Fortnite's game-breaking glitch.

Aside from in-game issues, the new system also had an unexpected effect on leakers. According to many of them, the Hyperion anti-cheat made it harder for them to leak in-game content on update day. However, given that they play a vital role in the game's promotion and community, the leakers will likely find a workaround.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic implemented another anticheat system called "Byfron" on top of the 2 existing ones EasyAntiCheat & Battle Eye. It makes cheating harder and it's also the reason why in-game leaks didn't happen today, and also why Fortnite is currently broken on Windows 7. Epic implemented another anticheat system called "Byfron" on top of the 2 existing ones EasyAntiCheat & Battle Eye. It makes cheating harder and it's also the reason why in-game leaks didn't happen today, and also why Fortnite is currently broken on Windows 7. https://t.co/gLyGhy1gl0

All that being said, the new anti-cheat has a lot of work to do. With the Zero-Build mode bringing in more players, fair play is needed now more than ever before. Hopefully, it will live up to the task at hand and keep the game free of cheaters.

