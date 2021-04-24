Fortnite Season 6 leaks: Gotham City, upcoming weapons, vehicle mods, and more

Fortnite Season 6 leaks hint at a lot of interesting content that's scheduled to arrive in the game. With the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics finally hitting stores, the story in Fortnite Season 6 is beginning to take shape.
While the leaks don't really point to the future of the Fortnite Season 6 storyline, the leaks do hint at the arrival of new weapons and upgraded recipes in the game.
Upcoming Fortnite Season 6 weapons and cosmetics
#1 - New Weapons
Fortnite Season 6 saw the introduction of bows in the game. Currently, there are a few different bows in the game. However, as per data miners, a new Unstable Bow is scheduled to arrive in the game.
It's not clear how this bow will function, but it should release soon. Data miners; however, believe this bow will glitch out the screen of whoever it hits. Other than that, there's a Marksman Six Shooter, which is also scheduled to arrive in Fortnite Season 6.
#2 - New POI
The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics suggest the arrival of underground areas on the Fortnite island. It's common knowledge that whatever happens in the comics will also happen on Fortnite island.
Keeping this in mind, an underground POI for Fortnite island is in the works and will probably come to the game in the next few updates. There's also a Batcave POI that is in the works.
#3 - Vehicle Mods
Vehicle mods were a brand new addition to Fortnite Season 6. Players can now retro-fit their vehicles with off-road tyres on their cars, allowing them to drive easily on the grass.
However, more vehicle mods are scheduled to arrive on the island. From front bumpers to turrets, the vehicle meta will soon receive a huge overhaul in Fortnite Season 6.
The mega booster sounds like some rocket booster of sorts that could boost the speed of the vehicles. The scooper sounds like an item that will assist in clearing barricades on the road in Fortnite Season 6.
#4 - NPCs
Fortnite Season 6 may see the inclusion of a lot of new NPCs. Now, players already know that items can be bought from these NPCs. However, data miners suggest that players will be able to sell loot to NPCs as well in exchange for gold.
This will be a welcome feature and prove to be a blessing in disguise for players who are gold strapped in Fortnite Season 6.
Other than that, there are brand new vehicles that are also in the files, but they probably won't be available in the current season because they don't go hand in hand with the primal theme in Fortnite Season 6.