Fortnite Season 6 leaks: Gotham City, upcoming weapons, vehicle mods, and more

Fortnite Season 6 leaks hint at a lot of interesting content that's scheduled to arrive in the game. With the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics finally hitting stores, the story in Fortnite Season 6 is beginning to take shape.

While the leaks don't really point to the future of the Fortnite Season 6 storyline, the leaks do hint at the arrival of new weapons and upgraded recipes in the game.

Upcoming Fortnite Season 6 weapons and cosmetics

#1 - New Weapons

The "Unstable Bow" will be an Exotic Weapon!#Fortnite — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) March 30, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 saw the introduction of bows in the game. Currently, there are a few different bows in the game. However, as per data miners, a new Unstable Bow is scheduled to arrive in the game.

It's not clear how this bow will function, but it should release soon. Data miners; however, believe this bow will glitch out the screen of whoever it hits. Other than that, there's a Marksman Six Shooter, which is also scheduled to arrive in Fortnite Season 6.

More Upcoming Weapons:



- Marksman Six Shooter: Will be sold by Deadfire

- Grappler Bow: Will be sold by Lara Croft

- Unstable Bow: Will be sold by Rebirth Raven — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 17, 2021

#2 - New POI

- Possible Season 6 POI Leak? -



In the description of the 5th Batman/Fortnite comic (Release: June 15), Batman and other characters explore an "underground complex of the island" to escape the loop.



Underground POIs in Season 6?



(Thanks to @fortnite_stw for the information!) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics suggest the arrival of underground areas on the Fortnite island. It's common knowledge that whatever happens in the comics will also happen on Fortnite island.

Keeping this in mind, an underground POI for Fortnite island is in the works and will probably come to the game in the next few updates. There's also a Batcave POI that is in the works.

#3 - Vehicle Mods

Epic is working on a car with a mounted turret/gun. Some values I found:



• "AFortDagwoodVehicle:ApplyVehicleModMountedGun"

• "MountedGunData"



This may or may not have something to do with the upcoming creative mods. — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) December 18, 2020

Vehicle mods were a brand new addition to Fortnite Season 6. Players can now retro-fit their vehicles with off-road tyres on their cars, allowing them to drive easily on the grass.

However, more vehicle mods are scheduled to arrive on the island. From front bumpers to turrets, the vehicle meta will soon receive a huge overhaul in Fortnite Season 6.

There will be more car modifications in the future! Here are 2 upcoming mods that are already known:



- "Mega Booster" (Attached to Rear Bumper of the car)

- "Scooper" (Attached to Front Bumper of the car)



(h/t @Mang0e_) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 13, 2021

The mega booster sounds like some rocket booster of sorts that could boost the speed of the vehicles. The scooper sounds like an item that will assist in clearing barricades on the road in Fortnite Season 6.

#4 - NPCs

More info about the selling loot feature: this is the icon that is supposed to show when you interact with NPCs, also when you sell an expensive item the NPC is supposed to do the "Make It Rain" emote.. I have no idea if they scrapped this idea or if its gonna have limits tho! pic.twitter.com/Bal9HTpQpq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 28, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 may see the inclusion of a lot of new NPCs. Now, players already know that items can be bought from these NPCs. However, data miners suggest that players will be able to sell loot to NPCs as well in exchange for gold.

This will be a welcome feature and prove to be a blessing in disguise for players who are gold strapped in Fortnite Season 6.

Other than that, there are brand new vehicles that are also in the files, but they probably won't be available in the current season because they don't go hand in hand with the primal theme in Fortnite Season 6.