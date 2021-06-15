Fortnite Season 7 hotfix: Cars are less likely to spawn, Cosmic Chest glitch fix, and challenges update

A series of Fortnite Season 7 hotfixes are being added to the game at the moment. While most of these are minor changes, they are guaranteed to improve the quality of gameplay as the season progresses.

It has become common practice for Epic Games to make tweaks to certain aspects of Fortnite as the season progresses. Just last week, Fortnite UFOs were nerfed and vaulted for competitive due to them being overpowered.

I love the UFOs in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ZABGZgKlHk — Scenario (@iScenario) June 12, 2021

This week, the Fortnite Season 7 hotfixes focus on car spawn rate, fixing a Cosmic chest glitch and changing the date on which challenges go live. On a side note, Epic Games is yet to revert the changes made to Fortnite Rumble.

Fortnite Season 7 hotfix: Car spawn rate decreased, Cosmic chest fix, and weekly challenges update

Car Spawn chance reduced by 50%

Epic Games has reduced the chance for cars to spawn in-game. In addition to the reduction, the amount of non-drivable cars have been reduced as well. In essence, the number of cars in a game should remain the same, however, the total number of cars that will be usable should increase somewhat.

Cars spawn chance has just been reduced by 50% — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 14, 2021

A better way of phrasing this:



- Cars are less likely to spawn

- More cars will be drivable due to less of them having the yellow caps on the tires. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 14, 2021

It's not quite understandable as to why this was done, given that players never really complained about the number of cars in-game.

In fact, ever since Jump pads were reintroduced this season, using a car to rotate is not a common sight at the moment. Nonetheless, the developers would have surely done this with something in mind.

Cosmic Chest fix, and challenge update

Epic Games is currently also working on a Fortnite Season 7 hotfix for Cosmic Chests. They have been added in-game this season, and although they take a long time to open, the rewards inside are well worth the effort.

Epic are working on a fix for the Cosmic Chest not opening if a player leaves the match! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 14, 2021

According to HYPEX, the developers are working on a fix that allows teammates to open the chest, even after one of the team members leaves the game mid-way. It's understandable why this fix is important, as a player leaving could ruin the entire experience of opening a Cosmic chest in-game.

One of the many new Fortnite Season 7 hotfixes coming to the game will also be the date change for weekly challenges. Unlike previous seasons, the weekly challenges will not be happening on a Thursday, but instead on Wednesdays. Cosmic Chests Insane Loot and Alien Artifacts will reset every Tuesday as well.

Cosmic Chests & Challenges Info:



- Cosmic Chests Insane Loot & Alien Artifacts reset every Tuesday (For those who don't know, cosmic chests give 15 Alien Artifacts every week, and insane loot once every week)



- Challenges are every Wednesday this season, instead of Thursdays — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 14, 2021

In all probability, Fortnite Season 7 hotfixes will continue to occur throughout week two, until the end of June. However, these will mostly be minor fixes in between major bi-monthly updates, and shouldn't cause any downtime in-game.

Edited by Gautham Balaji