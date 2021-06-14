Fortnite Season 7 leaks: All Week 2 Legendary challenges and how to complete them

According to Fortnite Season 7 leaks, Legendary challenges have changed quite a bit. Rather than carrying out mundane, repetitive tasks, players are now tasked with doing some interesting things to earn experience points.

Resident leaker iFireMonkey, via Fortnite Season 7 leaks, has revealed all of the Week 2 Legendary challenges. With the alien invasion on, it should come as no surprise that these challenges have all followed the theme.

To be more specific, most Week 2 Legendary challenges are related to the Imagined Order.

It's unclear why the IO has suddenly resurfaced this season. However, it would seem that they will be playing a vital role in the storyline. Getting back to the topic of discussion, this article will help players figure out how to approach these new Legendary challenges and complete them.

Furthermore, they must keep in mind that these Fortnite Season 7 leaks about the Week 2 Legendary challenges may be subject to change under Epic Games' discretion. With that being said, it's time to begin.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Week 2 Legendary challenges

List of all challenges

There are five Legendary challenges for players to complete, based on the Fortnite Season 7 leaks. The first one will earn them 45,000 experience points, while the other four will give 30,000 XP each.

Completing all challenges will earn gamers a total of 165,000 XP. While it's not a lot, when combined with completing all of Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Epic challenges, players will earn a total of 375,000 XP.

Here is the list of all the Week 2 Legendary challenges.

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Wood - 0/1

Step onto a body scanner - 0/1

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces - 0/3

Deal damage with IO tech weapons - 0/200

Damage an IO guard - 0/1

Completing all Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Legendary challenges

1) Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Wood

Players will have to interact with a fake tree trunk northwest of the area within Weeping Woods to complete this challenge.

2) Step onto a body scanner

While completing the first Legendary challenge, users can finish this one as well by heading east from Weeping Woods to Defiant Dish and doing a body scan.

3) Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces

All that players have to do is interact with NPCs to complete this Legendary challenge. Here are their locations:

Rick Sanchez - Defiant Dish

Rook - Dockside Dish

Marigold - Lazy Lake

Maven - Dinky Dish

Special Forces - Southeast of Caty Corner

You've heard of Pickle Rick, now get ready for...



4) Deal damage with IO tech weapons

While completing challenge number two, gamers can search the IO satellite station for IO weapons.

5) Damage an IO guard

After equipping IO weapons at the satellite station, they can complete the last Week 2 Legendary challenge by shooting an IO guard.

Note - As mentioned above, these Fortnite Season 7 leaks for Legendary challenges may be subject to change.

