Fortnite Season 7 live event: Date, Timing, Event Leaks, Free rewards, and other details 

The much-anticipated Fortnite Season 7 live event is nearly here. With the new 17.21 update, an unanticipated downtime greeted loopers. This is surprising as small updates like these are usually hotfixes and patch updates.

After the downtime was lifted, players noticed a brand new event timer at the heart of the map. Fortnite Season 7 will also be ending soon enough, with the scheduled date being September 12th. This was not a headliner update, but players still received a ton of new content.

Fortnite Season 7 live event: Live event date, timings, and other details revealed

The center stage among everything was taken by a giant green abductor positioned in the middle of Fortnite Island. It displays a timer that indicates the time left until the Fortnite Season 7 live event. The event countdown will be noticeable to all the players in-game.

A new green abductor has appeared in the middle of the map and the event countdown is now visible for everyone! pic.twitter.com/0YYPG3rSNA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

Several leakers and data miners have already revealed the date and time of the upcoming event. The Fortnite Season 7 live event has been scheduled for August 6th and will commence at 6 PM ET.

Players will be able to participate in the Fortnite Season 7 live event before it commences, and it will be a one-time-only event. Fortnite hasn't had a live event since the Galactus Live event (excluding the Zero Crisis finale), so players are eagerly awaiting the countdown.

There has also been a refreshing new change to abductions with the Fortnite 17.21 update. Previously, if you were abducted, the Mothership would make an apocalyptic sound. Now, players will see a completely new animation. The Mothership's door will open up and, if players look closely, it might hold the Zero Point.

Here's the main door opening with 1 sound & effect 👀🔥 There are MANY missing sounds & effects that will get decrypted before the event.. Also that blue door light will not appear instantly, it will slowly appear before the event! pic.twitter.com/V9szRtu0Kw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 live event: Event leaks and what to expect?

There have been numerous leaks floating around the web as to what players can expect with the Fortnite Season 7 live event. Prominent Fortnite leakers like HYPEX have ascertained that the map may change over the days to come.

For starters, Coral Castle will be destroyed, as has already been revealed earlier. As per HYPEX and others, this will happen in the Fortnite Season 7 live event along with the abductions of a few more POIs.

Here's Abducted Coral, Slurpy & Corny.. There's more to them but they all look almost the same! pic.twitter.com/7urkVhKoWw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

In his tweet, HYPEX states that Corny Complex along with Slurpy Swamps will also be abducted. He also mentioned that all of these POIs will become no gravity zones.

The Fortnite Season 7 live event will be causing some huge map changes and it will be intriguing to see how Epic brings all of these things together.

It is plausible that these abducted POIs can go inside the Mothership, just like the other POIs already present inside the ship. As the days come closer, Epic will be coming out with a lot of fresh new content. How all of this equates to the main storyline is still an enigma.

