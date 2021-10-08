Fortnite Season 8 XP method is giving players over 600,000 XP every hour, here is how

Gamers have reported that Fortnite Season 8 is quite sweaty and it is incredibly difficult to grind XP and rank up the tiers. Since the Battle Pass rewards are one of the key factors that compel gamers to want to rank up faster, everyone is eager to know if there is any method players can earn XP as rapidly as possible.

Apart from all the quests and challenges, gamers can complete the Punchcard Quests that reward gamers with a few thousand XP when completed. However, gamers have recently found a method that rewards gamers with 600,000 XP every hour. This article will reveal the details regarding this recent XP grind technique.

Fortnite Season 8: Pitstop quest rewards gamers with XP

It is no secret that interacting with NPCs in Fortnite often gives gamers the opportunity to acquire exclusive weapons and initiate particular quests in the game. These quests are beneficial for the gamer as completing them rewards the gamer with thousands of XP.

Ever since Punchcard Quests have been reinstated in Fortnite Season 8, these NPCs and their quests are one of the primary sources of earning XP and ranking up fast.

It was recently revealed that completing the Pitstop quests will actually reward gamers with almost 600,000 XP every hour.

To complete the challenge and earn this insane amount of XP, gamers need to team up with others. It is better if gamers fill up the squad since more players means more XP to grind in this challenge.

Once the squad has been set, gamers will be required to enter a match and drop into the Boney Burbs location. It is the spawn location of the Pitstop NPC and gamers are required to get this particular quest from the character.

It must also be noted that all the squad members should be on the first stage of the quest to get the maximum amount of XP from it.

Once the quest is activated, gamers will be required to complete it in the game. The amount of XP earned will not be shown unless gamers leave the area.

After completing the quests, gamers will be able to see the amount of XP they have been able to grind in Fortnite Season 8.

The detailed list of the XP earned through this method for completing the quest the first time is given below:

Solo mode- 14,550 XP

Duos mode- 29,100 XP

Trios mode- 43,650 XP

Squad mode- 58,200 XP

Redoing the quests in the same match will reward gamers with even more XP in Fortnite Season 8.

The detailed list of the XP earned through this method for completing the quest the second time is given below:

Solo mode- 29,100 XP

Duos mode- 58,200 XP

Trios mode- 87,300 XP

Squad mode- 116,400 XP

The detailed list of the XP earned through this method in Fortnite for completing the quest the third time is given below:

Also Read

Solo mode- 58,200 XP

Duos mode- 116,400 XP

Trios mode- 174,600 XP

Squad mode- 232,800 XP

Therefore, it is evident that gamers have the opportunity to earn huge amounts of XP by completing the Pitstop quest in Fortnite Season 8.

Edited by Atul S