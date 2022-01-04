3 Fortnite skins that were overpriced (and 3 that were underpriced)

Fortnite releases Skins on a daily basis. This depends on the season, its collaborations & ongoing trends. The price points on these skins range from 800 to 2000 V-Bucks.

The skins are also redeemable in exclusive bundles which are external Epic Games Store purchases. However, their prices are based on the level of detail, popularity and time of the year during which it drops.

But the player community have their own particular taste & choices when it comes to skins, they don't always favor expensive ones. Rather they choose to go for the cheaper ones because of various reasons.

3 Fortnite skins that were ridiculously expensive along with 3 underpriced ones

Most over-priced skins in Fortnite that players regret buying

1) Flytrap

Talk about a skin which is as ugly as a fly and not fit for both competitive and non-competitive matches. Flytrap is a green skin with a pointy mohawk indicating a carnivorous plant creature.

Even if it dates back from the earlier days of Fortnite, no one wants to spend more than 2000 V-Bucks on a skin that doesn't have the glow or any unique reactive features. Several players bought it and are regretting their purchase now.

2) Leviathan

Leviathan is another over-priced cosmetic that has a fish bowl on its head, with an astronaut suit. When it was released back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3, players found it quite interesting.

Players started noticing that the skin was just for jokes and had no real value or look that was worth 2000 V-Bucks, which added to the dejected reaction of the community.

3) Moisty Merman

This skin looks like a creature that came right out of a swamp. It has around four distinctive eyes and a floppy tongue that hangs by the side of his mouth.

Even though it sports four different selectable styles, players still don't want to spend 2000 V-Bucks on a skin that is hideous and has too many hit points.

Skins that are underpriced but players love them

1) Red Jade

The Red Jade skin has a classy-japanese art style that is implemented in its dress. It was first released in Season X and has made over 24 occurrences in Fortnite.

The skin has both a ninja and a traditional look that makes it worth every penny. Sporting three colorful variants, the skin is only worth 800 V-Bucks. It is definitely an under-priced skin that every Fortnite player must have in their locker.

2) Aura

Players on both the casual and competitive side of Fortnite unite together for one of the sweatiest skins, Aura. The skin's popularity is at its peak because of the influence of streamers and YouTubers who started using it to dominate in their matches and creative build fights.

The 800 V-Bucks has an overall aesthetic with a gold-reversed hat and accessories. Aura was also featured in "Reverse2k's Locker Bundle".

3) Envoy

Who wouldn't want to get some action on the skin that's a stealthy agent with green hair? Well, Fortnite gave fans another favorite skin to sport, Envoy. This one has a classy look which is more than worth its 800 V-Bucks price tag. It is popular amongst the casual and competitive player base.

