Fortnite: Spend Gold Bars in different matches

Gold Bars are an in-game currency in Fortnite, introduced to enhance gameplay and add a layer of strategy and versatility to the experience. Since their introduction, they have served as the key to hiring NPCs, upgrading your arsenal, and obtaining better, more powerful items that can give you a competitive edge against your foes.

That being said, you will have to spend some Gold Bars as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 9 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. It requires you to spend Gold Bars across five different matches. Since the challenge utilizes the hard-earned in-game currency and spans several matches, the payout in experience points is also quite high with 35,000 XP.

Spend Gold Bars across matches in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

In order to complete this Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 challenge, you will have to follow a few simple steps. These include earning Gold Bars, knowing where to spend them, and saving enough for any future matches.

1) Earning Gold Bars

Bounty boards are a great way to gain gold bars. (Image via Epic Games)

Before you can spend Gold Bars, you need to learn how to acquire them. Some common ways to accumulate them are by eliminating opponents and picking up after them when they die, completing bounties provided by bounty boards and NPCs throughout the map where Gold Bars are a reward. Another way to earn big is to complete quests provided by NPCs.

2) Spending Gold Bars for the best rewards

NPCs can provide players with powerful weapons in exchange for Gold Bars. (Image via Epic Games)

Spending Gold Bars can be overwhelming as it has become one of the most important features in Fortnite. Thus you should be aware of when and where to spend them so you can get the best value. The ideal way to spend them is to upgrade your weapons at NPCs, who offer weapon modifications. These upgraded firearms can give you a significant advantage in battle.

Certain NPCs across the map can also be hired as bodyguards by spending Gold Bars, providing you with additional firepower and protection during matches. On top of that, certain NPCs around the map sell Exotic Weapons for Gold Bars, which can prove incredibly powerful and give you an edge with their enhancements.

All these options provide you with many different ways to spend your Gold Bars across matches while putting them to the best use possible.

3) Save for future matches

Saving Gold Bars ensures that you can use them for better deals in future matches. (Image via Epic Games)

While spending Gold Bars can provide you with an irrefutable advantage during matches, it's also a good idea to save some for future Fortnite matches. It is important to manage your stock wisely as having a reserve can be valuable when you need to make important purchases in later games.

Fortnite's in-game economy is ever-changing with updates, so it's important to stay informed about the changes to Gold Bar earnings and expenditures. Follow Fortnite's latest patch notes and community updates to make sure that you're making the most of your Gold Bars.

