How to effectively counter SMG spray in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Fortnite community recently saw the rise of one of the most overpowered weapons in the game's history. With the release of the flipped Chapter 3 Island, Stinger SMG made it to the broken weapons category, which is known for its greater damage and high fire rate.

Using it, players can shoot through any material build and instantly eliminate their enemies without giving them a chance to strike back. This started a new meta around the season where players were only reliant on Stingers.

No other gun matched the "broken" stats that the SMG carried and completely shifted the weapon balance in the game. Soon, an update nerfed the Stinger SMG to make it more optimal and balanced. While the weapon is still considered robust, loopers have found tricks and techniques to counter it.

How to effectively counter Stinger SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3?

As time progressed, Fortnite players understood the pros and cons of using the Stinger SMG. This gives them more information and time to understand the mechanics used in the game and how to counter it.

Several pro players gave tips and tricks to counter the Stinger SMG to its full potential. With the help of these tips, loopers can break through the barriers of the meta and fight back.

1) Change to brick/metal builds

Player struggling to hold builds with wooden materials (Image via Reisshub)

Stinger SMGprovides a major upper hand to the opponent due to its being a spray weapon. With this in mind, loopers are suggested to use only bricks and metals this season to create a more rigid build against the Stinger.

This indirectly motivates players to farm more of these specific builds rather than using standard wooden builds in Fortnite.

2) Know your opponent

Sprayer opponent's POV (Image via Reisshub)

The critical element to winning any fight in Fortnite is being one step ahead of your opponent. In this case, knowing whether your opponent is a sprayer or not would be beneficial.

If your opponent is continuously using Stinger to spray you or your builds, it confirms that you can find a time gap and fire back. Loopers can also use this information to select their approach with the corresponding opponent, whether they would like to fight or evade.

3) Maintain a safe distance to fight

Piece control and Right-hand peak (Image via Reisshub)

Having a considerable amount of distance between you and the Stinger user can provide you with an upperhand and time to prepare for your next move. If you piece control over your opponent into a box, it is not recommended to stand up in front and shoot.

In this scenario, players should use the right-hand peak so it gives them an opportunity to shoot without being an easy target for their opponent.

Fortnite Chapter 3 weapons that can be used against the Stinger SMG

Other weapons in Fortnite could challenge the Stinger SMG for its spray and pray ability. One such weapon in Chapter 3 is the Machine Pistol. A spray weapon can be countered with another spray weapon that the Machine Pistol comprises.

Machine Pistols have a higher fire rate and faster reload time, but they also comprise a larger recoil rate. However, it is still a preferred replacement against a Stinger SMG, which provides a longer aim distance.

Loopers can also use another Stinger against a Stinger, but the outcome depends only on their respective aim and health.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar