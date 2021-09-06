Fortnite 'Stuck' emote: Is the song actually R-rated?

The Fortnite 'Stuck' emote is an Icon Series emote added to the game a few hours ago. The emote features the hit song "Up" performed by American rapper Cardi B and is purchasable from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.

Due to their love for collaborations, Epic Games has been adding emotes from pop culture references for years now. For the most part, these blow up in-game due to their popularity. However, the latest emote did so for all the wrong reasons..

Bussin’ out the Battle Bus with these dynamic dance moves by Mya Nicole and Chris Cotter. pic.twitter.com/01Ci9NJR52 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 6, 2021

Fortnite 'Stuck' emote lyrics gone wrong

A few hours ago, Fortnite dropped the video for their latest in-game emote called "Stuck." The emote uses part of the chorus or pre-chorus of the song "Up" and features some slick dance moves.

The Fortnite Stuck emote, priced at 500 V-Bucks, is an absolute steal for players who enjoy rap music. However, thanks to some not-so-clear pronunciations, fans have been hearing a mondegreen which they shouldn't have.

Barely a few minutes after Fortnite's official Twitter handle dropped the emote, fans began swarming all over the tweet, stating that it featured an explicit word from the song. Given that the game is PG-13, this immediately raised a few eyebrows..

Song is a banger tho — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) September 6, 2021

According to most fans and netizens who heard the song play, the word 'bussin', commonly used on TikTok and usually meaning 'something is really good,' was being misheard as "P****."

As mentioned above, given how Fortnite is considered a PG-13 game, it is rather strange that the Fortnite Stuck emote lyrics were not censored. Thankfully, it turned out to be a false alarm as gamers soon clarified that the lyrics were just being misheard.

i’m so glad i was just hearing it wrong good lord — jen (@makunijiiro) September 6, 2021

Now, while the drama ended no sooner than it had begun, a few users had a difference of opinion regarding the song itself and whether or not it should even be on Fortnite to begin with.

Fortnite 'Stuck' emote faces backlash

According to a few users, the Fortnite 'Stuck' emote's misheard lyrics were the least of their concerns, as the song itself is not PG-13 in nature. Given the type of lyrics featured in the track, few users feel that the developers adding it to the game means taking away its credibility of being "family-friendly."

Apparently not. And for me, that is a good thing. — J.Ludociel.16🇭🇳 (@JLudociel_15) September 6, 2021

So the question is: "Is the Fortnite Stuck emote using the song "Up" R-Rated?" Well, the answer depends on who's being asked the question. On the one hand, the song is indeed R-Rated, but the portion used within the game features no expletives.

Given that the community has accepted the Fortnite 'Stuck' emote for what it is, there doesn't seem to be a problem with the music being featured in-game.

