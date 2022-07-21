Fortnite Summer challenge: How to damage opponents while swimming

Fortnite Summer Event is finally out. It has brought many amazing things to the game and numerous challenges that players can complete. They will reward players with both XP and unique cosmetic items, which makes them fantastic!

Considering that the theme of Chapter 3 Season 3 is vibing and chilling, the Fortnite Summer Event is a perfect addition to it.

The event was released on Thursday, July 21, at 8 am Eastern Time and features numerous changes in the game, from map tweaks to new challenges.

In this article, we will explain how to complete a challenge that requires players to damage opponents while swimming. While it is quite easy, some players may find it difficult to complete, so we will explain the easiest method as well.

Fortnite Summer challenge requires players to damage their opponents while swimming

The Fortnite Summer event is all about water! Fortunately, there are many areas in Chapter 3 where players can swim, so they will have to get into the water and get their feet wet to complete all the challenges.

To damage opponents, players simply need to get into the water and deal 150 damage to their enemies. While this sounds easy, the truth is that dealing damage in water is quite difficult

First of all, while players are in the water, they lose ground advantage and enemies can eliminate them easily. Secondly, water physics keeps them on constant move, which is not a great situation for aiming. Finally, they have obscured vision while swimming and it's hard to take advantage of first-shot accuracy.

To make the challenge track progress, players will have to go deep enough to get the swimming animation. Fortunately, the Fortnite Summer challenge requires players to only deal damage from this depth, not while they are actually swimming.

The challenge requires 150 damage in total, which can be done easily by eliminating one player who has full health and at least half of the shield bar.

How to easily complete the challenge

There are two easy ways to complete this new Fortnite Summer challenge. The first method takes less time, while the second one takes longer to set up, but can be used for multiple challenges.

To damage opponents while swimming, players should join Team Rumble. This game mode is mostly played by casual players, so the competition isn't tough. Furthermore, Team Rumble features respawns, which means that players have multiple chances to complete the challenge.

Completing the Fortnite Summer challenge can be done easily with an assault rifle. Players should simply drop into the water as soon as they land and look out for enemies. Considering that most assault rifles deal more than 30 damage per shot, it's necessary to only land five or six shots on an enemy while in the water.

The second method involves creating a new Fortnite account. Using this method, players should create a new account and invite it to their own lobby. Once they get into a match, they will be matched up against 98 AI-controlled bots, which will be extremely easy to eliminate.

Considering how weak the bots are, the second method can be used to complete multiple challenges in a single game.

