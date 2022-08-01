Fortnite Summer challenge: How to kick beach ball and giant beach ball

Fortnite Summer challenges are finally out! Epic Games released a new summer event on Thursday, July 21, adding numerous challenges players can complete for free cosmetic items.

The new event perfectly fits the Chapter 3 Season 3 theme, which is all about vibing. The event is called No Sweat Summer and is centered around a new POI near The Sanctuary.

Epic added all the necessary files regarding the event with the v21.30 update. Released on Monday, July 18, it contained all the information required regarding Fortnite Summer challenges and every other detail about the event.

Finally, the game developer released these challenges at 8 am Eastern Time, allowing users to complete them and earn exclusive items.

Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. Long



Keep your pits dry, cuz it's a No Sweat Summer!Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. Long

Fortnite Summer challenge requires loopers to kick beach ball

Epic Games has once again released a giant beach ball to Fortnite Battle Royale. The ball has made an appearance in previous chapters as well and was always part of exclusive challenges.

Fortnite players will have to kick two beach balls for the challenge (Image via Epic Games)

One Fortnite Summer challenge requires users to kick a beach ball and a giant beach ball. They can do this easily as they simply need to interact with these balls.

Loopers must land near the beach at The Sanctuary to complete the challenge. It has lots of small beach balls that they simply need to kick. They can do this by running to the ball and hitting it.

Gamers can complete the Fortnite Summer challenge easily by visiting the beach next to The Sanctuary (Image via Epic Games)

The same beach also has a giant ball. This oversized beach ball can be easily spotted while gliding over the area. Players simply need to land next to it and touch it while running.

How to easily complete Fortnite Summer challenges

Fortnite users have more than two weeks to complete the No Sweat Summer challenges, which is more than enough time to finish them at a regular pace. However, many want to complete the challenges as quickly as possible.

Completing Summer challenges in Fortnite can be done quickly and without much effort in Team Rumble. This game mode usually has casual loopers, and a lot of them use it to complete challenges.

What makes Team Rumble so good for completing challenges is the respawn feature. If gamers die while trying to finish the challenge, they will respawn and have another shot at it. Unfortunately, this is not possible in regular modes.

There is another method that players can use to complete Fortnite challenges easily, including No Sweat Summer challenges. However, this method takes a long time to set up, but it's worth it.

It involves creating a new Fortnite Battle Royale account. Users must invite this new account to their lobby and join the match. Once they are in the game, they will play against 98 computer-controlled bots, which are extremely easy to eliminate.

Using Fortnite bot lobbies can be done to complete challenges easily and without any effort.

