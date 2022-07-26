Fortnite Summer challenges: Every location to ring doorbells until they break

OG Fortnite players know that the game has a nifty little feature where they can ring the doorbells of the houses on the map. Just like any real doorbell, if players ring one long enough, it breaks. These doorbells can be found outside houses in POIs like Coney Crossroads and Greasy Grove.

Fortnite's latest installment of the summer event, No Sweat Summer, is in full swing. The annual celebration offers players a plethora of summer-themed fun activities and challenges. One such summer challenge requires players to ring doorbells until they break. Fortnite players need to break three different doorbells that can be found at select locations on the map. Players will be awarded the Cuddle Cerise edit style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back-bling upon completing the challenge.

Annoy loopers in Fortnite by ringing doorbells

The latest Fortnite update v21.30 brought the annual summer event to the game. No Sweat Summer has a profusion of different challenges that players can complete to win cosmetic items like pickaxes, back blings, and emotes.

Fortnite players can easily complete the 'Break a Doorbell' challenge by following these simple steps:

Location: Coney Crossroads

Players can either land at this POI or approach it later in the game. Upon landing/arriving at the POI, players need to locate houses with doorbells. Coney has three different houses with doorbells. All of them are located at the parameter of the POI. The first house is located at the entrance of Coney while following the road from Tilted Towers. It can be found near the Seven Sentry's outpost. Players can break the doorbell by ringing it multiple times, and then proceed towards the next one. The other two houses are adjacent to each other and located on the exit of the POI that leads towards Sleepy Sounds. For identification, there is a Seven's Sentry deployed right opposite the houses. Players can ring and break the remaining doorbells rather easily and complete the challenge.

Location: Greasy Grove

Players can either land at this POI or approach it later in the game. Upon landing/arriving at the POI players need to locate houses with doorbells. Greasy has a plethora of houses with doorbells. Players can start from the house located at the entrance of the POI while following the road that connects Reality Falls to Greasy Grove. After breaking the doorbell of the first house, players can go to the dilapidated house located opposite the first house. After breaking the second doorbell, players can then proceed to the next house that is located right in front of the second house. The doorbell is located on the first floor. For identification, there is a landmark nearby. It is the abandoned restaurant.

Players need to break a total of three different doorbells. Since there are no specific conditions to complete the challenge, doorbells can be broken in any order. Players don't need to travel between different POIs. They can land at either location and complete the challenge. Upon completing this task along with one other, they will be awarded a back bling.

