Fortnite takes on gender equality with their first non-binary skin

Fortnite Battle Royale has more than a thousand different skins for players to choose from. Most of these skins are either male or female, but Epic Games has decided to change things a little bit by releasing a non-binary one.

Toni is the first non-binary skin in Fortnite Battle Royale and uses they/them pronouns, which can be concluded by reading their in-game description:

"They're a classic throwback with style to spare."

Epic Games has supported inclusivity for many years and recently had a Rainbow Royale event in the video game.

Fortnite's first non-binary skin

Toni is the first non-binary skin in the popular video game, but certainly not the last. While Epic Games has received some backlash for this outfit, many have purchased it and supported Epic's gender-equality efforts.

The non-binary skin has a Rare (Blue) rarity. Unfortunately, it cannot be purchased separately from the Item Shop. Rare skins cost 1,200 V-Bucks, but Toni is an exception. They can be obtained by purchasing a special bundle that cannot be bought for V-Bucks.

Toni comes in the Skate Park Royalty Pack, which costs $15.99. The bundle includes a lot of different items, including Fortnite: Save the World, an entertaining PvE game.

Unfortunately, the bundle is not obtainable at the moment and players will have to wait for it to return to the Item Shop. Here is everything that comes with the Skate Park Royalty Pack:

Toni outfit

Ollie-Oop Back Bling

Inline Impactor Pickaxe

Access to “Save the World” PvE Campaign

Toni Challenges

The challenges reward players with 1,500 V-Bucks in total, which is what makes the bundle extremely valuable. Players would usually pay around $12 to get 1,500 V-Bucks.

Access to Save the World and its amazing PvE campaign can be gained by purchasing the Toni bundle (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has clarified that all the challenges will be unlocked after players complete the Homebase Stormshield Defense 3 mission in Fortnite: Save the World.

Despite some controversies regarding non-binary characters, Toni is a very popular Fortnite skin and has paved the way for other non-binary skins to come to the video game in the future.

More skins are coming soon

Epic Games is getting everything ready for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, which will be released in less than 10 days. The new season is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18, and will bring many new additions.

Chapter 3 Season 4 will bring a new Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most exciting things that many players are looking forward to is the new Battle Pass. At the moment, two Fortnite skins have been leaked for Chapter 3 Season 4. One of them is a goth version of Meowscles, while the other is Gwen Stacy, a popular Marvel character.

