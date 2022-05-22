Fortnite's The Foundation statue takes a sus-picious turn in new Among Us fan art

Fortnite and Among Us collaboration has long been hinted at by community leakers ever since the launch of the Impostors game mode, which was directly inspired by the Innersloth game.

Ever since the leaks and speculations have been around, fans have started creating concept arts of potential skin designs or the entire collab.

Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?

Despite a short interaction between developers of both games on Twitter, there hasn't been news of an official collab. Regardless, players still keep their hopes and speculations strong for the next Fortnite season, gracing them with such a collaboration.

However, the wild concept art and speculation slowly seem to be true as the island has left too many easter eggs to leave loopers guessing. Recently, one of the players pointed out an astonishing detail on the island and modified it into a concept that left the community in disbelief.

Concept artist turns Fortnite's The Foundation statue into an Among Us character



so i did this little sketch on my way to work lmao



So... the foundation statue is now just a thing with legs, me and my friends call it "The Among Us" lol so i did this little sketch on my way to work lmao

The concept arts based around Fortnite are getting wilder every day as players keep getting newer ideas to create content around several Easter Eggs spread across the island. Similarly, a concept artist named IvanXGallaART converted the broken The Foundation statue into an Among Us character.

With the onset of Chapter 3 Season 2, players saw the fall of The Foundation statue as it was hacked in half and several of them started to see that as an odd attraction point at The Sanctuary POI.

But as time passed, players started finding ways to camp over the halved statue and continued rotating using the wind currents there into the zone.

Me and my older brother said "They Amongus'd the Rock" when we first played the new season

However, Ivan saw this statue as an opportunity to convert it into a Sus figure and make a concept of an Among Us statue, as he said that he and his friends call it whenever they play Fortnite.

His followers and the Fortnite player base called the concept a brilliant idea as this could be a plan that Epic may intend to do with the collab.

Other such concepts show the entire Chapter 3 Season 2 map shaped like the famous Among Us sus character.

The shape actually resembled the character, and ever since the news of Fall Guys came across collaborating with Fortnite, speculation around the Sus game also grew amongst the player community.

As loopers continue to speculate even further about potential collaborations that may or may not occur next season, The Seven are rebuilding the Mecha to defeat the Imagined Order in the Season Finale Live Event early next month.

However, the Mecha will not be piloted by The Paradigm as it was in Chapter 1. It seems like loopers will be given the keys to the machine just like they were assembled by Tony Stark in Chapter 2's Nexus War to battle Galactus in a Battle Bus to protect all of reality and the Zero Point.

