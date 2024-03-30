Fortnite Tilted Zone Wars: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

As Zone Wars continues to provide Fortnite players with opportunities to train and engage in emulated end-game scenarios, gamers consistently look for new Zone Wars maps to gauge their attention. One such map that has managed to maintain a consistent player count is the Tilted Zone Wars map, created by Fortnite Creator prettyboy, and it carries a heavy dose of nostalgia with it.

Unlike the Bio's Trio Zone Wars and GO GOATED! Zone Wars maps, which have a designated open arena for players to fight within, the Tilted Zone Wars map uses the iconic Tilted Towers POI as the backdrop for intense and fast-paced end-game action.

This article will break down how players can find the Titled Zone Wars map, and train for intense scenarios in what is easily the most iconic location in Fortnite's history.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Tilted Zone Wars map

UEFN map code

Since Tilted Zone Wars attracts a large player base, not just because of the Zone Wars action but also the Tilted Towers backdrop, it should be easy to find in the Discover menu. However, if you are not able to find the map for some reason, you can navigate to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you can find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Titled Zone Wars map: 3729-0643-9775. Once you have entered the assigned code, you can just hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Tilted Zone Wars map and you can now queue up for a match to get into a public lobby.

How to play

You can engage in intense build battles in Tilted Zone Wars (Image via Raider464 on YouTube)

Once you load into a match in the Tilted Zone Wars experience, you will be spawned at your assigned spawn point somewhere within the Tilted Towers POI. Here, you will be provided with a random loadout that usually includes a Pump Shotgun, an Assault Rifle, and some healing items like Slurpfish. You can also find chests across Tilted Towers during a round, so there is always an opportunity to improve your loadout.

You can then head out onto the streets of Titled Towers and engage in fast-paced build battles with other players and try to be the last one standing. Since this is a Zone Wars game mode, the storm can be quite unforgiving and encourages players to consider al factors when planning their next move.

Additionally, the Tilted Zone Wars map also provides users with hefty amounts of XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass, so they can not only immerse themselves in the most iconic POI in the game's history but also do so while progressing through the tiers.

