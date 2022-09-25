Fortnite could turn every player's worst nightmare into reality

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is about to elevate the Battle Royale experience. With the Herald and Chrome wreaking havoc across the land, players are looking up into the sky for a sanctuary. Little do they know that the sky will soon turn into a battle zone. It will soon rain bullets in the game.

A recent tweet suggests Fortnite might soon turn every player's worst nightmare into reality. Chapter 3 Season 4 might soon become the first season to have both helicopters and planes at the same time. The developers will soon roll out this deadly combo.

With Chrome consuming land and airborne vehicles unleashing hell from the sky, players in the near future might have to be more than resourceful and skilled to be the last man standing. The update will definitely herald Fortnite into an age of unprecedented gameplay.

Fortnite fights might soon go airborne

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite updated Planes & Helicopters for this season's Chrome effect. This might be the first season ever to have both the Helicopters and Planes in at the same time Fortnite updated Planes & Helicopters for this season's Chrome effect. This might be the first season ever to have both the Helicopters and Planes in at the same time 👀 https://t.co/B67HW2Sufb

HYPEX, the most prominent Fortnite leaker and data-miner, recently shared in a tweet that the developers have updated planes and helicopters for this season's chrome effect. According to him, this might be the first season ever to have both helicopters and planes at the same time.

In the past, players have had access to different classes of flying vehicles across many seasons. However, there have not been any instances where players could hop onto both helicopters and planes. This first-of-its-kind update will certainly impart a multi-dimensional edge.

While Choppa (helicopter) allows players to hover in the air and attain the maximum height possible, Stormwing (plane) helps players sweep the island and offers a rather precise firing damage that can be dealt at any desired angle. Combining both of these forces will yield an unmitigated advantage to players, especially in team modes like (Duos, Trios and Squads).

Ariel vehicles have always been the bane of Fortnite players' lives. Commonly deemed overpowered, planes and helicopters often render the match lopsided. Players who are on the ground often succumb to incessant volleys of bullets and other explosives unleashed by their unmitigated airborne opponents.

This leak has players split in half. While many fear that the addition might disrupt the gameplay and render it lopsided, others, building upon the nature of Chrome, believe that it is logical to introduce evasive flying vehicles. Players are excited to see what Fortnite will evolve into.

jjguy @JjGuyy0



Also the condo canyon gas station has a runway 🧐 @HYPEX It makes sense because the whole storyline so far is that you can avoid the chrome by being in the skyAlso the condo canyon gas station has a runway 🧐 @HYPEX It makes sense because the whole storyline so far is that you can avoid the chrome by being in the sky Also the condo canyon gas station has a runway 🧐

kidwithdogs @KidWithDog @GranbeFN @HYPEX Tbh id love a season where it’s chaos, tons of items and vehicles unvaulted and a chaotic map @GranbeFN @HYPEX Tbh id love a season where it’s chaos, tons of items and vehicles unvaulted and a chaotic map

Many players are expecting something along the lines of Air Royale LTM. They want more chaos in matches and want to experience the game in menacing glory. A small sect of players is anticipating a Top Gun crossover.

While the tweet mentions that the vehicles have been updated for the chrome effect, there is no mention that both will be added simultaneously. Many players believe that the vehicles will be added to Creative mode instead of Battle Royale. One cannot discount the probability that none is added.

There have been incidents in the past where files were updated, but not impleneted. The developers are infamous for pulling this stunt. The chapter is still headed into an exciting phase, and the mystery is what imparts the excitement.

