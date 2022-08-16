Planes are coming back to Fortnite Chapter 3, new leak suggests

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will go down as one of the best to date. Of late, the developers have been hard at improving the gameplay and introducing new and exciting additions.

As the season approaches its fourth major update, a string of leaks has surfaced.

Based on a leak by HYPEX, Fortnite's most prominent data miner, planes will return to the game. The latest update will unvault the mighty X-4 Stormwing. However, the vehicle will undergo some substantial updates to make it suitable for the newest season.

At the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3, it was leaked that players would see the return of airborne vehicles. Although it did manifest, they were disappointed to see only Choppas, that too for a limited time.

There were some LTMs where users could fly planes, but Battle Royale is still devoid of them.

Fortnite to witness some airborne action

In a recent tweet, HYPEX shared that planes are returning to Fortnite. Besides this, loopers will be able to inflict 50 damage per shot to others and 800 damage to builds.

They will also be able to use Impulse Grenades on the planes. If the vehicle falls on gamers, it will instantly kill them. They won't be able to re-deploy after jumping out.

HYPEX @HYPEX PLANES UPDATED!



- Damage on explode: 50 to players, 800 to builds

- Can be impulsed with Impluse Grenades and it insta kills you if it impluses on you

- You can no longer re-deploy after jumping out PLANES UPDATED!- Damage on explode: 50 to players, 800 to builds- Can be impulsed with Impluse Grenades and it insta kills you if it impluses on you- You can no longer re-deploy after jumping out https://t.co/WgW0B3UNbD

It is speculated that the planes will retain their original design. Besides this, it is also assumed that players won't be able to refuel the vehicle, which will only be suitable for single use, much like the ballers. However, fans can expect them to last longer than a baller.

This probably comes after users' complaints that ariel vehicles give an unwanted advantage and often render the match lopsided. They can expect the planes to spawn at select locations across the map.

Interestingly, the developers recently reintroduced UFOs into the game as well.

Given that flying saucers and Impulse Grenades were added to Fortnite for the Flying Object Weekend event, it is speculated that planes might be a limited time run for a similar event. Even though the airborne vehicle might be time-bound, the community is excited to see its favorite X-4 return to the game.

This season, the developers have brought back a plethora of vaulted items. From ballers to UFOs, many fan favorites have made their way back. Building upon this, fans can deduce that planes might finally be returning.

Community's reaction to return of planes

Since the launch of Chapter 3, loopers have been expecting planes to return. Over time, leaks have suggested unvaulting, but they never got to see them in Battle Royale.

However, users remained unfazed and believed that the airborne vehicle would return.

hfdssrdddd @hfdssrdddd @HYPEX Yess planes always slayed and no one can say otherwise @HYPEX Yess planes always slayed and no one can say otherwise

It is evident from the reaction of gamers that they are hopeful that planes will finally return, and soon, they will be able to get airborne and shoot down enemies.

Despite all this, some users are disappointed to learn that specific mechanics have been nerfed, and they won't be able to man a plane like they are used to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer