Fortnite update 17.10 patch notes: Summer Midas and Brutus skins, alien parasites, Cosmic Summer quests, and more

Rather than being the first major update for the season, Fortnite update 17.10 has turned out to be much larger than expected. The sheer volume of content showcased via leaks is unimaginable.

New POIs, bundles, skins, items, emotes, cosmetics, challenges, and probably a kitchen sink, the update has brought some major changes. It's time to dive into the Fortnite update 17.10 head first and check out the patch notes.

Also read: Fortnite update 17.10 early patch notes - Mothership entrance, Coral Castle destruction, Cosmic Summer Party, and more

Fortnite update 17.10 patch notes

Due to the abundance of content released following the first major update, this article will only deal with the most critical aspects of Fortnite update 17.10.

Alien parasites

According to HYPEX, the must-awaited alien parasites will be introduced to the game soon. While there is no timeline for the same, rest assured they are coming.

In addition to the confirmation, new texts have also been added about the same.

Alien Parasites text has been updated, they'll probably release this or next week!



- An Alien Parasite has attached to you! Enjoy enhanced mobility in exchange for some health!

- Alien Parasites detach and ignore you for a few seconds if you touch fire, water, or enter a prop — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

Recon scanner

The Recon Scanner has been slightly nerfed following the Fortnite update 17.10. Based on the latest patch notes, the marking duration has been reduced to 10 seconds from the original 15.

The Recon Scanner marking duration has been reduced from 15 seconds to 10 seconds also it now recharges in 20 seconds instead of 15! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

Given how the meta of Fortnite Season 7 has primarily been the IO weapons, it's easy to understand why this happened. As the season progresses, many other IO and alien weapons should be getting slight nerfs as well.

Summer Midas, Brutus, and Jules

With the introduction of the Summer Midas bundle following the Fortnite update 17.10, there are rumors of the character returning to the game as an NPC. Given that Marigold is already present in-game, this theory is not too far-fetched.

In addition to the Summer Midas bundle, a Summer Brutus and Jules outfit will be coming to the game. While the pricing of these bundles hasn't yet been revealed, given their popularity, they may cost roughly 1000 V-Bucks.

Mothership POI and new UFOs

The big reveal is finally here. Following the Fortnite update 17.10, players can now get a glimpse of the interior of the Mothership.

In addition to a brand new POI within the Alien Mothership, new Fortnite UFOs known as "Abductors" will begin to abduct players and take them inside the Mothership.

The Mother Ship will deploy new UFOs named "Abducters" and they'll abduct you to the inside of the UFO!



This is NOT in Competitive! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

Alongside the Mothership, POIs such as Lucky Landing and Butter Barn can be seen as well. This could indicate that throughout Fortnite Season 7, many other such POIs will be appearing inside of the Alien Mothership.

Here's a video of the same:

Main interior of the UFO



(via @ximton) pic.twitter.com/pvostjDLNG — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) June 22, 2021

Cosmic Summer Challenges

It looks like alongside the Cosmic Summer Party, many challenges will be there for players to complete. By the looks of it, these challenges will be providing many cosmetic items as rewards.

New items and weapons

These are the new items that have been added in-game following the Fortnite update 17.10.

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun

The Mythic variant of the Ray gun, players can obtain it in-game after defeating the new alien NPC.

The Mythic i talked about last week is now ingame, belongs to this boss: pic.twitter.com/43YrZIjTEW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

Alien Nanites

This item will supposedly create a small alien biome in the area where it's thrown. It's unclear, however, what precisely this biome does.

Going through speculation and old leaks, it may create a zero gravity zone for a short duration.

Inflate-A-Bull

Based on the description, the item will allow players to roll down hills and bounce off cliffs. However, it's still unclear how exactly this item will work in-game.

This Item's Description:



A suit that gives you cow-like properties, such as being able to roll down hills, bounce off cliffs, and be impervious to fire. You know, normal cow stuff. pic.twitter.com/SxVKMbdkiV — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

Alien Knockgun Launcher

First teased before the start of Season 7, the Alien Knockgun Launcher is finally in the game following Fortnite update 17.10 update. Much like the Ray Gun, this weapon may also be obtainable from downed alien NPCs.

New Launcher:



- Alien Knockgun Launcher pic.twitter.com/kFp5y32svY — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 22, 2021

Also read: After Fortnite, Valorant adds their own 'Zero Point'

Edited by Ravi Iyer