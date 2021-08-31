Fortnite update 17.50 patch notes: Major map changes, new skins, Crew Legacy set, and more

The Fortnite update 17.50 is off to a good start. As predicted, however, the servers are still down due to the large update.

Nonetheless, a few brilliant leaks have been showcased thus far, alongside new skins, map changes, and a few event details.

With the downtime still going strong, it's anyone's guess when the game will be playable again. Until then, loopers will have to be patient and can instead read about the Fortnite update 17.50 patch notes in this article.

We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v17.50 update, with server downtime beginning soon.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! pic.twitter.com/Pxq2BhXh0L — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 31, 2021

Fortnite update 17.50 patch notes reveal Dr. Slone's plot

1) Map changes

As predicted by leakers, Corny Complex and the entire IO underground facility have started to get abducted following the Fortnite update 17.50.

Much like the other named locations, the abduction will be completed over the duration of the week.

How Corny Complex looks like after the abduction pic.twitter.com/mPCtiSHeAa — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 31, 2021

Although there's not much that anyone can do against the powerful tractor beam of the Mothership, Dr. Slone's plan has been put into motion. By the looks of it, chunks of Corny Complex are not the only things being abducted.

Last week, loopers activated a Countermeasure device inside the IO facility, and it looks like the Mothership is unwittingly abducting these devices as well. Based on leaks, these "Orbs" will be the downfall of the giant alien vessel.

Floating Corny Complex Chuncks..



You can see the different Orbs around the Chuncks!!! pic.twitter.com/cf81lAoiKs — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 31, 2021

2) New skins and bundles

Approximately seven new skins have been added to the game following Fortnite update 17.50. They are listed below:

Brainstorm

Kurai' Echo

Bloom

Joy

D'Ark

Trespasser Elite

Major Glory

These are all the new Outfits that were added in #Fortnite V17.50! pic.twitter.com/5eWsDv1BCV — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) August 31, 2021

In addition to the new skins, four new bundles have also been added to the game files. According to leakers, the Lars bundle will be made available for purchase from the item shop very soon.

3) Crew Legacy set

Aside from new skins and bundles, the Fortnite update 17.50 has introduced a new feature for crew subscribers. The exclusive Crew Legacy set will contain evolving cosmetics such as Back Blings and Pickaxes.

According to the official blog post by Epic Games, the cosmetics have six stages, and each new stage unlocks on the 14th of each month. The Protocol Pack Back Bling will also be heavily customizable.

4) New POI

Given that Slurpy Swamp was abducted, its name has been changed to "Sludgy Swamp." At the moment, it's unclear if this change will reflect in the named location in-game or if the name change is merely to fit the circumstances better.

New POI/Landmark name: "Sludgy Swamp"



By @ShiinaBR — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 31, 2021

5) New desert biome

One of the most interesting leaks to come out of the Fortnite update 17.50 is a loading screen that showcases a vast landscape of desert in the background, alongside a character wielding what looks like a primal assault rifle.

It's unclear what this means at the moment. However, given how Epic Games loves teasing the Fortnite community, this may point to early signs of a desert biome being added in-game at the start of next season.

Mad max fury Road vibes pic.twitter.com/wKoiI6S8az — KingKawl (@KingKawl) August 31, 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh