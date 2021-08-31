Fortnite update 17.50 patch notes: Major map changes, new skins, Crew Legacy set, and more

The Fortnite update 17.50 is off to a good start. As predicted, however, the servers are still down due to the large update.
Nonetheless, a few brilliant leaks have been showcased thus far, alongside new skins, map changes, and a few event details.
With the downtime still going strong, it's anyone's guess when the game will be playable again. Until then, loopers will have to be patient and can instead read about the Fortnite update 17.50 patch notes in this article.
Fortnite update 17.50 patch notes reveal Dr. Slone's plot
1) Map changes
As predicted by leakers, Corny Complex and the entire IO underground facility have started to get abducted following the Fortnite update 17.50.
Much like the other named locations, the abduction will be completed over the duration of the week.
Although there's not much that anyone can do against the powerful tractor beam of the Mothership, Dr. Slone's plan has been put into motion. By the looks of it, chunks of Corny Complex are not the only things being abducted.
Last week, loopers activated a Countermeasure device inside the IO facility, and it looks like the Mothership is unwittingly abducting these devices as well. Based on leaks, these "Orbs" will be the downfall of the giant alien vessel.
2) New skins and bundles
Approximately seven new skins have been added to the game following Fortnite update 17.50. They are listed below:
- Brainstorm
- Kurai' Echo
- Bloom
- Joy
- D'Ark
- Trespasser Elite
- Major Glory
In addition to the new skins, four new bundles have also been added to the game files. According to leakers, the Lars bundle will be made available for purchase from the item shop very soon.
3) Crew Legacy set
Aside from new skins and bundles, the Fortnite update 17.50 has introduced a new feature for crew subscribers. The exclusive Crew Legacy set will contain evolving cosmetics such as Back Blings and Pickaxes.
According to the official blog post by Epic Games, the cosmetics have six stages, and each new stage unlocks on the 14th of each month. The Protocol Pack Back Bling will also be heavily customizable.
4) New POI
Given that Slurpy Swamp was abducted, its name has been changed to "Sludgy Swamp." At the moment, it's unclear if this change will reflect in the named location in-game or if the name change is merely to fit the circumstances better.
5) New desert biome
One of the most interesting leaks to come out of the Fortnite update 17.50 is a loading screen that showcases a vast landscape of desert in the background, alongside a character wielding what looks like a primal assault rifle.
It's unclear what this means at the moment. However, given how Epic Games loves teasing the Fortnite community, this may point to early signs of a desert biome being added in-game at the start of next season.
