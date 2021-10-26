Fortnite update 18.30 Patch Notes: Mechs returning, Shadow Midas skin, Secret Bunker revealed, and more

The Fortnite update 18.30 Patch Notes have sent the community into a frenzy. After years of waiting, the Redacted Bunker has finally been opened and on the same day, Shadow Midas was added into the game.

In addition to these two huge events, leaks have also showcased that the Mechs will be added to the game this season. However, information about the same is rather limited. Nevertheless, here are the latest patch notes for the game.

Fortnite update 18.30 Patch Notes gets community buzzing

1) Salvaged B.R.U.T.E incoming

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey We WILL be funding a Mech in Chapter 2 - Season 8The mech is called the "Salvaged B.R.U.T.E"Spotted by @GMatrixGames We WILL be funding a Mech in Chapter 2 - Season 8The mech is called the "Salvaged B.R.U.T.E"Spotted by @GMatrixGames

Mechs will be coming back in-game soon, and with them, the meta will shift once more. Based on the Fortnite update 18.30 Patch Notes, the new Mech is called "Salvaged B.R.U.T.E." and will be funded by players.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX MECHS Changes:- Mechs dashing now has a 7 seconds cooldown instead of 5

- Stop damage reduced

- Shield reduced from 150 to 100

- Shield respawn delay increased

This version of the Mech has received numerous reductions across the board. Unlike last time, players shouldn't be overpowered by this mechanical beast and should be able to put up a fair fight.

Here is a picture of the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E in-GAME:

2) Shadow Midas skin will be added to the shop soon

The Shadow Midas skin is finally set to get added to the game after a year of first being showcased. The skin will be reactive in nature, with players being able to toggle the corruption effect on and off.

3) Redacted Bunker is finally open

After years of waiting, the Redacted Bunker near Catty Corner has finally been opened. To much surprise, this IO complex is rather large in nature and the alien salvage that was being hauled by Dr Slone can be seen located within it.

4) Cubetown is expanding

Another major takeaway from the Fortnite update 18.30 Patch Notes is the fact that Cubetown is expanding. As seen in the image above, there are more cubes being spawned and spread outward. Based on rumors and leaks, the location will soon resemble a pyramid-type structure.

5) New Punchcards

A total of five new punchcards have been added based on the Fortnite update 18.30 Patch Notes. Three of them feature new NPCs - Ember, Shadow Ops, and Sledgehammer while the other two feature new punchcards for existing NPCs - Dusk and Torin.

6) New cosmetics

A whole lot of cosmetics, ranging from Shadow Midas to Superhero Zombies, and even a few bundles, have been added to the game. However, as of now there is no information as to when players will be able to purchase these new cosmetics from the item shop.

7) New weapons - Combat Pistol & Icy Grappler

Two new weapons have also been added to the game - Combat Pistol and Icy Grapper. Aside from the above showcased stats, there is no further information available at the moment.

Note: These Fortnite update 18.30 Patch Notes are based on leaks and are subject to change.

