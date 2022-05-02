Fortnite update v20.30 early patch notes: Omega Knight outfit, Anime Legends Bundle, potential Fall Guys collaboration, and more

Perhaps one of the most important updates of this Fortnite season will go live in just a few hours on May 3, 2022. Not much is known about the content of this update. However, according to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, many exciting things may be added.
This will range from cosmetics to collaborations and perhaps even some assets to celebrate Star Wars Day. With that being said, here is what can be expected following the 20.30 update.
Early patch notes for Fortnite 20.30 update for Chapter 3 Season 2
1) Omega 2.0 aka Carbide Knight
During the last update, the Omega outfit finally received an identification tag. It is officially called Carbide Knight. As per speculation, the skin may be available towards the end of the season or next season.
However, based on past updates, the skin will likely get decrypted tomorrow. Now, while Loopers have seen the conceptualization of the new Carbide Knight, this will be the first time that the skin may be showcased in-game.
2) Anime Legends Bundle
As far as the available information, it's unclear what this Anime Legends Bundle could be. While the name suggests the obvious, knowing Epic Games, the name may simply be a random placeholder to throw data miners off track.
However, if the placeholder is true, a few original anime skins should be added to the game. For readers under the impression that it may be an extensive collaboration, rest assured that's not the case, as the marketing would have been done weeks in advance.
3) Fall Guys collaboration
Based on rumors within the Fortnite community, the Blunder Bundle may be the elusive Fall Guys collaboration. However, as stated by ShiinaBR, the information cannot be verified at the moment.
If, indeed, the bundle is associated with Fall Guys, given the scale of the crossover, leaks may occur a few hours before downtime begins. However, for the time being, players shouldn't get their hopes up as the Blunder Bundle can be anything.
4) Star Wars content (Lightsaber and Cosmetics)
With Star Wars Day coming up on May 4, 2022, Lightsabers will be added back, and other cosmetics related to the franchise may also make a return during tomorrow's Fortnite 20.30 update. However, for the time being, it cannot be confirmed if any new skins will be added to the item shop.
For now, only all existing Star Wars cosmetics that have so far been featured in the game will likely make a return. Furthermore, Darth Vader will not be added in the 20.30 update as he's already been confirmed for Chapter 3 Season 3.
5) First look and Scarlet Witch skin and edit styles for Doctor Strange
With the Multiverse of Madness due for release on May 6, 2022, there's a high possibility that a Scarlet Witch Fortnite skin and two styles for Doctor Strange will be showcased tomorrow; that's if the skins even exist.
While it is likely that Epic Games will have skins for this once-in-a-lifetime crossover, whether or not they will be revealed/leaked beforehand is anyone's guess. It's best to take this information with more than a pinch of salt.