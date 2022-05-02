Fortnite update v20.30 early patch notes: Omega Knight outfit, Anime Legends Bundle, potential Fall Guys collaboration, and more

Perhaps one of the most important updates of this Fortnite season will go live in just a few hours on May 3, 2022. Not much is known about the content of this update. However, according to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, many exciting things may be added.

This will range from cosmetics to collaborations and perhaps even some assets to celebrate Star Wars Day. With that being said, here is what can be expected following the 20.30 update.

Early patch notes for Fortnite 20.30 update for Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Omega 2.0 aka Carbide Knight

Fortnite Boards @FortniteBoards The Omega Knight skin we saw a while ago in the surveys was updated last tuesday, his final id is "Carbide Knight" and we could see him at the end of this season or early next season! https://t.co/0iXwUx9VrP The Omega Knight skin we saw a while ago in the surveys was updated last tuesday, his final id is "Carbide Knight" and we could see him at the end of this season or early next season! https://t.co/0iXwUx9VrP 🔔 The Omega Knight skin we saw a while ago in the surveys was updated last tuesday, his final id is "Carbide Knight" and we could see him at the end of this season or early next season! https://t.co/0iXwUx9VrP https://t.co/3kkFzBwKxp

During the last update, the Omega outfit finally received an identification tag. It is officially called Carbide Knight. As per speculation, the skin may be available towards the end of the season or next season.

However, based on past updates, the skin will likely get decrypted tomorrow. Now, while Loopers have seen the conceptualization of the new Carbide Knight, this will be the first time that the skin may be showcased in-game.

2) Anime Legends Bundle

Shiina @ShiinaBR We don't know much about tomorrow's update, but these are the things that are 99% confirmed:



- "Omega Knight" outfit

- Anime Legends Bundle

- Blunder Bundle



The rest will be a surprise! Some people said the "Blunder" bundle could be a Fall Guys collab, I can't confirm that, tho We don't know much about tomorrow's update, but these are the things that are 99% confirmed:- "Omega Knight" outfit- Anime Legends Bundle- Blunder BundleThe rest will be a surprise! Some people said the "Blunder" bundle could be a Fall Guys collab, I can't confirm that, tho

As far as the available information, it's unclear what this Anime Legends Bundle could be. While the name suggests the obvious, knowing Epic Games, the name may simply be a random placeholder to throw data miners off track.

However, if the placeholder is true, a few original anime skins should be added to the game. For readers under the impression that it may be an extensive collaboration, rest assured that's not the case, as the marketing would have been done weeks in advance.

3) Fall Guys collaboration

DylanTG @DylanTGFN Guys I just realized that since Fall Guys is going free to play this week, they may do what they did with Rocket League and add collaboration cosmetics promote the game going free to play. Guys I just realized that since Fall Guys is going free to play this week, they may do what they did with Rocket League and add collaboration cosmetics promote the game going free to play.

Based on rumors within the Fortnite community, the Blunder Bundle may be the elusive Fall Guys collaboration. However, as stated by ShiinaBR, the information cannot be verified at the moment.

DylanTG @DylanTGFN To add to that there is an encrypted code name “blunder bundle” which from what little I know about the fall guys lore relates to the arena they play in called the blunderdome. I think it’s happening. The timing couldn’t be more perfect. To add to that there is an encrypted code name “blunder bundle” which from what little I know about the fall guys lore relates to the arena they play in called the blunderdome. I think it’s happening. The timing couldn’t be more perfect.

If, indeed, the bundle is associated with Fall Guys, given the scale of the crossover, leaks may occur a few hours before downtime begins. However, for the time being, players shouldn't get their hopes up as the Blunder Bundle can be anything.

4) Star Wars content (Lightsaber and Cosmetics)

Shiina @ShiinaBR Lightsabers and the Star Wars skins should also return after tomorrow's update, I forgot to mention this in my other tweet!



It's not known if we will get a new Star Wars skin in addition to the old skins. Lightsabers and the Star Wars skins should also return after tomorrow's update, I forgot to mention this in my other tweet!It's not known if we will get a new Star Wars skin in addition to the old skins. https://t.co/3lHge4pdn6

With Star Wars Day coming up on May 4, 2022, Lightsabers will be added back, and other cosmetics related to the franchise may also make a return during tomorrow's Fortnite 20.30 update. However, for the time being, it cannot be confirmed if any new skins will be added to the item shop.

For now, only all existing Star Wars cosmetics that have so far been featured in the game will likely make a return. Furthermore, Darth Vader will not be added in the 20.30 update as he's already been confirmed for Chapter 3 Season 3.

5) First look and Scarlet Witch skin and edit styles for Doctor Strange

Shiina @ShiinaBR



What if that happens again for the Doctor Strange movie and we get another Strange outfit and maybe Wanda? Last season, we got a Spider-Man outfit in the Battle Pass, and later that month we got another Spider-Man outfit and MJ as a promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home.. 🤔What if that happens again for the Doctor Strange movie and we get another Strange outfit and maybe Wanda? Last season, we got a Spider-Man outfit in the Battle Pass, and later that month we got another Spider-Man outfit and MJ as a promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home.. 🤔What if that happens again for the Doctor Strange movie and we get another Strange outfit and maybe Wanda? 👀 https://t.co/HKukHhHVDD

With the Multiverse of Madness due for release on May 6, 2022, there's a high possibility that a Scarlet Witch Fortnite skin and two styles for Doctor Strange will be showcased tomorrow; that's if the skins even exist.

While it is likely that Epic Games will have skins for this once-in-a-lifetime crossover, whether or not they will be revealed/leaked beforehand is anyone's guess. It's best to take this information with more than a pinch of salt.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar