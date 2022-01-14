3 updates Fortnite made but never released to the public (& 3 they should have)

Fortnite is an ever-evolving Battle Royale title that updates in-game content on a regular basis. Epic Games is known for adding exciting new weapons, features and challenges every month to keep players engaged.

In the past, the publisher would slip updates and elements into game files that dataminers would discover and leak out. While these leaks would stir up excitement among players, many of them never materialized.

In this article, we look at three rumored updates that never came to be, and three that should have seen the light of day.

Three updates Fortnite made but never released

1) Slow Motion Grenade

The concept of a slow-motion grenade dates back to Fortnite Chapter 1. It worked the same way as the Shield Bubble and slowed down time for a player within range of the bubble. It was a pretty nifty concept but Epic feared there would be player backlash against the item since it would have put those outside the bubble at a distinct disadvantage.

2) MOAB (Mother Of All Bombs)

The Mother Of All Bombs sounds intimidating but it wasn't meant to inflict heavy damage to instantly eliminate opponents. There would have been a slight increase in damage compared to the regular grenade but not much else. However, Epic went ahead and scratched out the concept entirely.

3) Pennywise

One of the most anticipated skins that never got released was Pennywise the clown from horror movie It. Loopers desperately waited for the character to arrive at the Item Shop. There were even rumors about Fortnite having planned out a collaboration that would have launched as a Chapter 2 event.

Three updates Fortnite should have released

1) Galactus Skin

After the Nexus War in Chapter 2 Season 4, the Galactus skin was one of the most highly speculated skins. But Loopers were disappointed as they never got it. Some in the community still believe Epic is planning on releasing the Galactus skin in-game as he is one of the most fearsome villains ever to have appeared in a Fortnite event.

2) Custom Battle Bus Wraps

Over the past few years, Loopers have seen various modification advancements in their lockers that they could use to customize their outfit. Fortnite introduced the players to custom wraps for their weapons and vehicles in Chapter 1 Season 7. So the community speculated that custom wraps for the Battle Bus were in the works. However, nothing came of it.

3) Basketball LTM

After a successful collaboration with LeBron James, Epic was in the process of having a fully dedicated game mode & an LTM dedicated to basketball for Loopers to enjoy, stepping away for a while from the gunfights in Battle Royale. It was eagerly awaited by the community but remained a dream since it was never released.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee