Fortnite Week 1 Challenges (Chapter 2 Season 7): Where to find Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger

Just like in Fortnite Season 6, leaks about the Fortnite week 1 Challenge for Fortnite Season 7 are out. The Fortnite week 1 Challenges for Season 7 are live at the moment, and players should complete them to level up fast.

The first of these Legendary Challenges will reward players with 45,000 XP upon completion. Players must find and interact with three different NPCs to complete the quest.

However, there is a catch. Following the destruction of the Spire, things have been shuffled about. Finding these NPCs is going to take some time and effort. Luckily, players need to talk to three out of the five NPCs.

It's time to go NPC hunting to complete the Fortnite week 1 Challenge "Converse Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger".

Fortnite Week 1 Challenge: Where to find Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger?

The Fortnite map this season is quite hostile with aliens patrolling certain locations. These locations change with each game, however, there are about three locations guarded by aliens.

On the flip side, this is not a bad scenario, as players can go full XCOM mode, defeat the aliens and steal their vehicle. Currently using an alien vehicle is the fastest way to get around the map and locate the required NPCs

Here are the locations of the NPCs players need to find to complete the Fortnite Week 1 Challenge:

Sunny - Sunny can be found at Believer Beach near the pier.

Sunny can be found at Believer Beach near the pier. Abstrakt - Abstrakt can be found in and around Retail Row.

Abstrakt can be found in and around Retail Row. Dreamflower - Dreamflower can be northeast of Holly Hedges inside a house.

Dreamflower can be northeast of Holly Hedges inside a house. Riot - Following the road west from Catty Corner, Riot can be found near the steel bridge.

Following the road west from Catty Corner, Riot can be found near the steel bridge. Bushranger - Bushranger can be north of the crater in the middle of the map.

How to complete "Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger" Fortnite Week 1 Challenge fast

The fastest way to complete this challenge would be to drop North of Crater and talk to the Bushranger. After interacting with Bushranger, rotate west and head towards Believer beach to talk to Sunny. After talking to Sunny head southeast towards a small lake with a house, inside the house will be Dreamflower.

Irrespective of the storm circle's direction, visiting these three locations will be the fastest way to complete this Fortnite week 1 challenge.

Watch this video for more information:

