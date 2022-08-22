Fortnite: What happens when two Kamehamehas clash with one another?

Fortnite players can now use the Kamehameha attack in their favorite video game, thanks to the Dragon Ball collaboration. The energy attack was released with the Dragon Ball Super collaboration on Tuesday, August 16, and has been somewhat controversial.

Many players have complained about the item being overpowered despite having several counters. Considering that the attack, which is also a Mythic ability in the video game, has been out for less than a week, players are still unaware of some aspects of the item.

Considering how easy it is to obtain the Kamehameha, many players have used it to damage each other with its beam. However, there is a special interaction that happens when two players use the ability at the same time.

Fortnite players are having a blast using Kamehameha

Despite being somewhat controversial, the Kamehameha ability is extremely fun to use. It allows players to earn easy eliminations against their enemies and destroy structures effortlessly.

Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill recently tested the ability to see what happens when two players use it on each other at the same time. The official trailer for the latest Fortnite collaboration showed that the attacks block each other when they collide, which is what the YouTuber put to the test.

The video above shows that the content creator joined a custom solo match with his teammate to test the feature. They both obtained the Kamehameha ability and used it on each other at the same time.

It turns out that the attacks do block each other, and players who use them take no damage in these situations. It's extremely difficult to properly time this due to ping and different reaction times, but if done properly, players can get away without taking damage.

This trick isn't very useful as Fortnite players who do it will either damage each other or waste a charge of Kamehameha. However, it's perfect for those players who want to take picturesque screenshots of their characters using the Mythic ability simultaneously.

When will the Kamehameha be vaulted?

Kamehameha is only available in Fortnite Battle Royale for a limited time. Epic Games will remove "Power Unleashed" challenges on Tuesday, August 30, so the entire Dragon Ball Super collaboration will likely end on this date.

While there has been no official confirmation of the end date, all signs point to August 30. Players have until this date to complete the challenges and earn the Shenron glider, as well as a few other cosmetic items.

The Kamehameha Mythic item will most likely be vaulted on Tuesday, August 30 (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has scheduled the v21.50 update for Tuesday, which will be the last major update of Chapter 3 Season 4. Fortnite players will get to see a lot of new content and could possibly be introduced to the next season.

There has been a lot of talk about a few other collaborations that could soon make their way to the game. These collabs are speculated to include Breaking Bad and Eminem. However, it is improbable that Epic will release such big collaborations in the final two weeks of a season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi