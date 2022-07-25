What does it mean if your Fortnite Sapling has disappeared?

The Reality biome in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has a pivotal role.

Its biodiversity is one-of-a-kind and has impacted the island in numerous ways. It ranges from the Reality Tree and its evergrowing offshoots to the Reality Seeds and their extraordinary germination.

While the elements above have affected the Fortnite map, the Reality Sapling is the only component that can be interacted with and has an ad-hoc use that offers a unique experience for each player.

Over time, loopers have had numerous interactions with the Sapling in the form of weekly and other challenges.

Over time, the dynamics of the Reality Sapling have evolved. Users first discovered that it bears a lot of different rarities, depending upon the time.

Later, they discovered that the loot's content varies from one biome to another. Now, gamers have stumbled upon the disappearing mechanics of the Sapling.

Reality Sapling in Fortnite isn't perennial

Before jumping to conclusions, readers must remember that the Reality Sapling isn't perennial. Better put, it disappears when it completes its cycle of bearing fruit.

Once the Sapling enters the Mythic stage of the tier cycle, it bears fruit for the last time. Once the loot is harvested, it vanishes.

The following are the reasons behind this mechanism:

Modeled after actual plants, the Reality Saplings only bear fruit over a certain period.

Once players have harvested the Mythic Fruit, it would be unnatural for the Sapling to revert to its primitive stage. It is better off gone.

This mechanism also urges users to scatter their Reality Saplings across the map in different biomes.

This also checks the overcrowding of a particular area.

Plus, if the Sapling continues to bear Mythic Loot, the game would get lopsided, where the prudent loopers would always have an unmitigated advantage over other casual gamers.

The dynamics of Fortnite are such that the Reality Sapling disappears once it has borne fruit across all the rarities. The game is not broken, though, and users need not worry about taking up a challenge concerning the Reality Sapling.

Once a Sapling disappears, they can go and plant a fresh Reality Seed that can develop into a Sapling.

Fortnite also provides a feature where players can transfer their Reality Sapling anywhere across the map. Since pruning and weeding it is laborious, it is only fair that it can be shifted to the location that they desire.

Most of the time, it is a place where users frequently land.

To do this, all that they need to do is acquire a Reality Seed. This only works when loopers have a Reality Sapling planted on the Fortnite map.

The location doesn't matter. Once they get their hands on a seed, all they need to do is throw it at the desired location. Their Reality Sapling will be transferred.

A Reality Seed can be obtained from a Reality Pod. These pods grow in and around the Reality biome.

These can also be found growing on the roots and offshoots of the Reality Tree. Since the tree's roots have traversed to different locations on the map, the seeds can be at any one of them.

