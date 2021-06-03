Fortnite: Where to find and Raid an Artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle

Fancy being Indiana Jones or Lara Croft for a day? Now it's possible during one of the Fortnite Week 12 challenges. Players will be tasked with retrieving two artifacts: one from Stealthy Stronghold and the other from Coral Castle.

It's not entirely understood why players need to raid these artifacts, but it's worth 24,000 experience points. It's as good as any reason to complete this challenge.

Here is The Final Week 12 Epic and Legendary Challenges for the Season They will be live in a few hours | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/SdTBjv8h7V — VenomLeaks (@VenomLeaks) June 3, 2021

Raiding artifacts in Fortnite

The last week of Fortnite Season 6 has a few interesting challenges to complete. However, raiding artifacts is something that players are going to enjoy. It's a simple heist adventure, go in, grab the artifacts, and get out alive. This has to be done without being shot at by other players or eaten by wildlife.

For the "Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle (1)" quest here are the two artifacts and their spot on the map. (you do have to get both to complete the quest) https://t.co/kKXpFBtvwA pic.twitter.com/QvLsNs1zrc — Pokemonfan898 (@pokemonfan898) June 3, 2021

The challenge can be better performed in a squad, as there are higher chances of making it out in one piece. The best way to complete the "Raid an Artifact from Stealthy Stronghold & Coral Castle" Week 12 challenge would be to land directly at these locations.

Once there, it's advisable not to rush towards the artifacts but rather gear up as other players will be trying to complete the challenge. But fret not, as there are multiple artifacts scattered throughout Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle, which makes finding at least one in each location a breeze.

Watch this video to see all Artifact locations:

Tips for completing the "Raid an Artifact from Stealthy Stronghold & Coral Castle"

While getting the artifacts should be easy enough, players can do a few things to make the challenge easier.

Tip 1:

Don't engage other players if they are not looking for a gunfight. Guns make noise. The noise attracts other players and increases the chance of being third-partied before collecting the artifact.

Tip 2:

Land as a squad and maintain a tight formation. Don't wander off to gather loot, as both of these locations are somewhat confusing. Coral Castle offers players very little protection, while Stealthy Stronghold has thick foliage. However, players can buy the Grappler Bow from Lara Croft to make a quick getaway if needed.

The Grappler Bow is now available In-Game! It is being sold by Lara Croft in Stealthy Stronghold for 500 Gold Bars! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/2D5iqvCax4 — RealSteel | Fortnite Leaks (@RealSteelLeaks) April 20, 2021

Tip 3:

Get in and out as soon as possible. Don't wait around to engage in a gunfight, as the area will probably be a hot zone for a few hours.

Tip 4:

If the challenge is too hard to complete at the moment, players should wait a few hours before attempting it again. Hopefully, the bulk of the loopers will have finished the Fortnite challenge by then.

