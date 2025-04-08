Fortnite x Adventure Time collaboration officially confirmed: Release date and skins revealed

The highly anticipated Fortnite x Adventure Time collaboration has been officially revealed. Epic Games has confirmed the crossover through Fortnite's official X accounts, exciting fans all over the world. This partnership will arrive during Chapter 6 Season 2 and is expected to bring multiple cosmetic items and possibly more things that the players might love.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Adventure Time collaboration, including the skins, release date, and expected content.

Fortnite x Adventure Time collaboration: Everything you need to know

For the uninitiated, Adventure Time is an animated TV show that follows the adventures of Finn, a human boy, and Jake, his magical dog. The show is known for its fun storytelling, deep lore, and unique characters.

The Fortnite x Adventure Time crossover will be released on April 11, 2025, although the exact release time hasn’t been shared yet. The announcement was officially made on Fortnite’s X account, confirming that players won’t have to wait much longer. The date was confirmed through the caption that reads:

"We're going to very distant lands.. this Friday!"

While the main Fortnite account gave us a glimpse of Finn and Jake, the LEGO Fortnite account showcased a glimpse of Princess Bubble Gum and Marceline, confirming that at least four of the most popular Adventure Time characters will be arriving on Friday together. Each of these characters is expected to have both regular and LEGO versions of skins.

What else can you expect from the Fortnite x Adventure Time crossover?

Reputable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX shared a post that gives us a hint of what is coming apart from the main character skins. According to their post, all four characters might arrive in separate Bundles.

Each of the Fortnite Bundles is expected to have the following cosmetics:

Finn : Pickaxe, Wrap, Back Bling, and Car

: Pickaxe, Wrap, Back Bling, and Car Jake : Backpack, Synced Emote, Pickaxe, Glider, and Car

: Backpack, Synced Emote, Pickaxe, Glider, and Car Marceline : Backpack, Pickaxe, and Keytar

: Backpack, Pickaxe, and Keytar Princess Bubblegum: Backpack, Pickaxe, and Keytar

The post also mentions in the end that more Emotes and other cosmetics could be released later. Given the size of this crossover, we might also see some changes or Easter eggs related to the show across the Fortnite map.

That’s everything we know about the Fortnite x Adventure Time collaboration so far. More details are likely to be revealed in the coming days, so players are advised to keep an eye on the official Fortnite social accounts.

