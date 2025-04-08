Epic Games has officially revealed the LEGO Fortnite v34.30 patch notes. Despite the highlight being the induction of Sabrina Carpenter in Fortnite Festival Season 8, it's not the only happening thing in-game. With the Metaverse being as large as it is, there is always something being updated.

For those players who have been playing LEGO Fortnite since it launched in December 2023, this update will make your experience better. The content will go live once the Fortnite downtime today (April 8, 2025) ends. On that note, here is more insight into the LEGO Fortnite v34.30 patch notes.

LEGO Fortnite v34.30 patch notes reveal changes for Odyssey and Brick Life

LEGO Fortnite v34.30 patch notes revealed for Odyssey

For the most part, there is nothing new coming to LEGO Odyssey. This update will only address bugs and issues. LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.10 patch was the last time new content was added to the game. That said, here is the list of things this update will strive to address:

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue with Raven’s inconsistently failing to spawn in specific conditions.

Fixed an issue with the spawning of Raven Dungeon.

Resolved an issue where the Exit button was missing from the Quest menu.

Addressed an issue where items from chests may disappear when driving.

Addressed an issue where the Tab notifications were not appearing immediately in Codex.

LEGO Fortnite v34.30 patch notes revealed for Brick Life

Unlike LEGO Odyssey, LEGO Brick Life will be getting a new feature with this update. It will make it easier for players to keep track of tasks. It is nothing major like the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life v34.10 patch, but it will ensure that the game is steady and works as intended. That said, here is the list of things this update will introduce.

Improvements and QoL changes:

Introducing Task Board! - You’ll find this board at the Town Square. Completing the tasks will earn you Creds, and an old task will be replaced by a new one.

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where items could not be placed in apartments on the ground floor.

Fixed an issue where the banana peel turns blue when placed.

That is about everything related to the LEGO Fortnite v34.30 patch notes. If you'd like to know more about upcoming content for Battle Royale/Zero Build, you can read the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (v34.30 update) early patch notes.

