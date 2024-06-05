Fortnite X Impractical Jokers collaboration seems to be something fans wants in-game

Over the years, Fortnite has racked up a more than impressive catalog of collaborations, some of which seem to fit seamlessly into the intense Battle Royale landscape while others, while others seem to be more outlandish, requiring some work by Epic Games to explain it within the game. In a recent X post shared by @FamilyGuyXFN, the player proposed one such collaboration, suggesting none other than the Impractical Jokers coming to the game.

Impractical Jokers is one of the most popular hidden-camera comedy TV shows, and its popularity has cemented itself as one of the most beloved franchises out there. In the X post, the player showcased an in-depth concept for a potential crossover between the show and the game, proposing various outfits for each one of the Jokers, Joe, Sal, Murr, and Q, and even emotes that would act as references to iconic moments in the show.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit/@FamilyGuyXFN)

Needless to say, the collaboration concept has been making its rounds on social media, with members of the community coming forward to express their takes on the seemingly random concept. X user @FishSells pointed out how, if the collaboration were to happen, it would definitely be considered among one of the greats by many players.

Meanwhile, X user @dogmagaming10 added to the already expansive concept showcased in the X thread, suggesting a Baby Tire Back Bling, yet another reference to one of the funniest moments from the show. X user @PoptartinatorYT, on the other hand, highlighted the Suck It Emote from the collaboration concept and pointed out how it probably would not work in the game due to Fortnite's age ratings.

Proposing an emote that features the classic Big Loser phrase from the show, X user @VheNoah commented:

"why do i actually want this terribly bad. i would love to do an emote after killing someone saying tonights big loser is [their username]"

Can a Fortnite x Impractical Jokes collaboration actually happen?

While it is difficult to see the iconic group as a part of the game's extensive character roster and running around the Island to secure a Victory Royale, it is not exactly impossible. Epic Games has already showcased their willingness to bring real-life celebrities to the game, such as Ariana Grande and even Neymar Jr. While these personalities have little to nothing to do with Battle Royale, their presence in the game is still appreciated by many.

However, it all comes down to what Epic Games wants to do, and only time will tell if the Impractical Jokers collaboration will come to fruition in Chapter 5 Season 3, or maybe even later, or if it will just stay as a wacky crossover concept among players.

