Herman Li would love to have DragonForce in Fortnite Festival

Fortnite Festival has recently been gaining momentum within the Fortnite ecosystem, earning a special place in the hearts of players by bringing iconic songs to the game as Jam Tracks for players to perform on the Festival's Main Stage. Additionally, the Festival Pass has also introduced new Icon Series skins for artists, allowing players to embody them in their pursuit of a Victory Royale.

Now, in a recent Twitch stream, Herman Li, one of the two lead guitarists for DragonForce, expressed interest in being featured in the game. The artist highlighted how he would love to bring DragonForce to the game's universe, potentially doing a Jam Track or anything that makes the DragonForce experience more interactive.

Herman Li expresses is willing to go to great lengths to bring DragonForce to Fortnite Festival

Expand Tweet

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

DragonForce has been immensely popular as a power metal band over the years, racking up impressive numbers as well as carving its way into the music world. The introduction of DragonForce and Herman Li in the game would undoubtedly be a highlight for fans of both the band and the game.

The excitement is only enhanced by the artist's statement during the Twitch, where Herman Li stated how he would even be willing to rerecord Through The Fire and Flames, one of the band's most popular songs, for the Festival. Herman Li highlighted how the introduction of DragonForce music as Jam Tracks in the Festival would make for a more immersive and interactive experience.

While the guitarist did acknowledge how it would be difficult to rerecord Through The Fire and Flames to make it sound exactly like the previously released version, Herman Li did propose the idea of adding even more elements to the song. He claimed that this would not only add to the interactivity factor of the song within the Festival but also give players something to play around and experiment with when performing on the main stage.

Festival Season 3 with Billie Eilish is set to end on June 13, 2024. (Image via Epic Games)

With Festival Season 3 featuring Billie Eilish nearing its end and Metallica seemingly right around the corner for Season 4, it is tough to speculate when and how DragonForce would fit into the game as a collaboration.

However, the introduction of Jam Tracks from the band does not require a full-blown collaboration, and it may only be a matter of time before songs from DragonForce's extensive catalog are featured in the Fortnite Festival as Jam Tracks.

Check out other Fortnite Festival articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback