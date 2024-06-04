Metallica’s Master Of Puppets Fortnite Jam Track confirmed as longest song in-game

A recent tweet has confirmed that Metallica's Master Of Puppets Fortnite Jam Track is set to be the longest song ever to be added to the game, clocking in at nine minutes and beating Get Low, which was only four minutes long. This comes on the heels of a recent Discord conversation between a member of the community and a developer at Harmonix, the developers behind the Fortnite Festival.

The confirmation regarding Metallica's Master Of Puppets Fortnite Jam Track is monumental, to say the least, as it pushes the boundaries of the types and lengths of songs players can expect to see in Fortnite Festival down the line. Not only that, this can also be seen as a good omen for the upcoming Metallica collaboration. It basically proves that Epic Games plans on remaining faithful to the band's history when bringing it to the game.

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Fortnite Jam Track is set to be an exciting addition for more than one reason

The Fortnite x Metallica collaboration has long been rumored to be coming to the game, with the first hints towards it stemming from the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024. Now, with Fortnite Festival Season 3 with Billie Eilish nearing its end, it is likely that Season 4 of the Festival will bring these iconic figures to the title.

Epic Games has added hints towards the collaboration in the Wrecked Battle Pass and now a developer for the Festival mode himself confirmed details regarding the collaboration. It is thus needless to say that Metallica's Master Of Puppets Fortnite Jam Track can be seen as a sign of good things to come.

While the song pushing the boundaries of Jam Track length is a highlight in and of itself, it also brings good news for fans of the legendary heavy metal band. Recent leaks have suggested that Metallica will likely perform a concert in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

The introduction of Master of Puppets Fortnite Jam Track as well as other Metallica songs will undoubtedly be a highlight of the post-apocalyptic season and potentially play a part in the Metallica concert. While there is no confirmed date for the in-game concert yet, it has been hinted at happening in late June or early July. This gives players another thing to look forward to as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 unfolds further.

