Fortnite YouTuber 3 Tycoon: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

As the Unreal Editor for Fortnite continues to provide Creators with the tools to build distinct experiences that stray far away from the game's Battle Royale roots, certain categories of Creative maps have grown more popular due to their unique gameplay. One such category is Tycoon maps, and while there are many well-made Tycoon maps out there, the YouTuber 3 Tycoon map allows you to live your dream life as a YouTuber within the Fortnite universe.

The YouTuber 3 Tycoon map, created by Creators thegirlscreative, puts its own twist on the beloved Tycoon formula by introducing an element of roleplay as a YouTuber and building your YouTube channel as well as your overall assets. This article will break down how you can find the YouTube 3 Tycoon map and see the game's world from the eyes of a YouTuber.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite YouTuber 3 Tycoon map

Players can start their YouTuber journey from scratch (Image via MBT on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since Tycoon maps are a consistently popular map category, it should be easy to spot the YouTuber 3 Tycoon map on the Discover menu. However, if you can't find this specific map, make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the YouTuber 3 Tycoon map: 5483-8202-6004. After entering the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the YouTuber 3 Tycoon map, and you can now enter a match.

How to play

You can stream on your YouTube channel and gain subs (Image via MBT on YouTube)

After entering a match on the YouTuber 3 Tycoon map, you will spawn in what will soon be your fully developed YouTuber house. Much like other Fortnite Tycoon maps, you can set up droppers to start earning money which you can then spend to expand your YouTuber empire and upgrade your house.

However, the YouTuber 3 Tycoon map allows players to take it a step further by introducing recording and uploading videos as well as streaming to really build an immersive experience.

Additionally, the YouTuber 3 Tycoon map provides you with a lot of XP for the Battle Pass, so you can work on your virtual YouTuber career while progressing through the tiers.

