Fortnite YouTuber builds an indestructible sky base that guarantees a Victory Royale

Building sky bases in Fortnite has been around since the OG days. This trend has become popular with the community to build a base above the maximum build limit on the map and rotate until the end zone to win matches.

This method was mainly done in-game modes such as Duos or Squads due to the mats a sky base consumes. This method in Fortnite became extinct in Chapter 2 because players used to break down builds, causing their opponents to fall damage.

However, in Chapter 3, this trend emerged yet again and went to another level. Australian YouTuber and head of PWR E-Sports team Lachlan put this to the test and ended up building an indestructible sky base.

Lachlan builds a robust sky base in Fortnite Chapter 3

The idea of doing this in Chapter 3 was inspired by putting the indestructible armored walls to work as traps in builds. Lachlan noticed that armored walls could be stored in tents without any cap, i.e., players could keep 999+ armored walls in a single tent slot as it stacks up. This gave him the idea to build a sky base in Chapter 3 with armored walls.

He gathered his community and friends to collect armored walls across the map for the sky base. Lachlan's viewers helped him achieve this goal in a Battle Lab where he could stack more than 999 armored wall traps and hundreds of launch pads and a crash pad.

Finally, the main showdown was about to begin in a public lobby. Lachlan instructed his teammates to build armored ramps in the 2's, up to the build limit in the sky, and then place armored floors to stand on and snipe their opponents. He, with his team, was successful as opponents were unable to break the builds since armored walls hold more than 1200 health bars.

Lachlan and his mates camped up on the base throughout the entire match. They secured a victory royale, while other players were in disbelief looking at the magnificent indestructible sky base.

Armored Wall traps not allowed in Fortnite Competitive

However, the sky base meta cannot be used for Fortnite competitive matches. Fortnite restricted the build limit in the Arena mode since Chapter 1 Season 7, which allowed players to carry only 500 units of each material type.

This made it a difficult task to sky base in competitive matches. With the introduction of armored walls in Chapter 3, Fortnite has not allowed its competitive player base to use it in competitive games due to an unfair advantage to those who use it.

