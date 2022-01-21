Fortnite YouTuber gathers 100 players to kill Klombo surprised by what he discovers

Fortnite added a mystical creature to the flipped island in the recent v19.10 update. Klombos, aka Butter Cake, now roam the island like happy, carefree dinosaurs eating anything they fancy. Loopers can hop on this creature's back and happily tag along on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island.

They are giant creatures and have loads of teeth. Klombo's overall appearance is familiar to loopers as his eyes resemble Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon.

As users feed these dinos Klomberries, they become friendly and follow them. If they feel threatened or take damage from loopers, they turn into angry red monsters and attack in self-defense.

Although Klombos' health bar count is unknown, and they only get one damage point per hit, a YouTuber took up the challenge of testing if 100 gamers could eliminate one.

Fortnite YouTuber Tabor Hill tries to kill Klombo

A popular YouTuber, Tabor Hill, gathered an entire lobby of 100 users from his stream to shoot and attempt to eliminate Klombo. The creature was aggressive throughout the match as players just kept farming for more guns and ammo and spammed fire towards it.

The Foundation's Mythic Rifle dealing only one hit damage to Klombo (Image via Tabor Hill/YouTube)

It was also noted that every Fortnite gun, notwithstanding its DPS or tier, dealt only one hit point damage to the dinosaur. Even the most potent weapon in the game, The Foundation's Mythic MK-Seven Rifle, was ineffective.

The giant creature also successfully eliminated several loopers on his own with just a stomp.

Klombo stood tall against a 100-player lobby going against it (Image via Tabor Hill/YouTube)

All the players, including Tabor, kept shooting and used every technique, item, or meta to their disposal to eliminate it. But it all ended in vain as the content creator and his fans failed to accomplish the task.

The creature's health is still unknown to the community, but it is invincible or perhaps indestructible, as seen in the video.

Hype around Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3

The community was hyped about two things in this update: Tilted Towers and Butter Cake, aka, Klombo. They have experienced Tilted in Chapter 1, but a giant creature roaming around the island that they can ride on or battle is something they have been waiting for.

Also Read Article Continues below

Klombo is by far the strongest creature to have featured on the Fortnite Island since the Storm King in Chapter 2 Season 1. The only difference: it depends on gamers whether they want to befriend this innocent-looking creature or get on its bad side. They must tread carefully and carry Klomberries!

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Ravi Iyer