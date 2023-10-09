Fortnitemares 2023 leaks: Start date, Kinetic Blade, Vampire NPC, and more

Fortnitemares 2023 seems to have enough traction to help end Chapter 4 Season 4 on a high note. For weeks, leakers have been uncovering snippets of information to help piece together what can be expected for this in-game event. While Epic Games has managed to keep most of the details under wraps, a lot of it has been let loose.

Perhaps the most significant piece of information is that the Kinetic Blade will be making a return. While a few key details about this are obscure, leakers/data-miners are confident the weapon will make a return. The Mythic Witch Broom will also be getting a face life alongside the Battle Bus. That being said, here is what players can expect to see during Fortnitemares 2023.

Fortnitemares 2023: New content and changes

1) Kado Thorne turns into a vampire

Kado Thorne in his vampire form (Image via Twitter/Wensoing and ThatPumpkinHook)

The elephant in the room is undoubtedly going to be Kado Thorne turning into a vampire. He will be a Boss NPC that players will be able to fight during a match. Considering he will become a supernatural being, he will have special attacks as well. One of them has been confirmed to be "Siphon." Everytime he deals direct damage, hit-points will be siphoned from the player to him.

In theory, this will make eliminating him rather difficult. Furthermore, given that he will be able to use a Kinetic Blade during combat, this makes the task of eliminating him harder. On that note, Epic Games may level the playing field, but it's rather unclear for the time being.

2) Kinetic Blade makes a return

The Kinetic Blade will be added back to the game (Image via Epic Games)

Although it has been all but confirmed that the Kinetic Blade will be making a return, leakers/data-miners are too sure if players will be able to use it. In all probability, they will be able to obtain the weapon after defeating Kado Thorne in combat, but that remains to be seen. Hopefully, the weapon will be available to all to use as it was during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Aside from the Kinetic Blade, other items such as the Pumpkin Launcher and Candy will also be making a comeback. These items will be added to the loot pool and will be rather easy to obtain in-game. According to leakers/data-miners, the Witch Broom will also be coming back and will be fiery in nature.

3) Witch Broom overhaul

A lot of Halloween-themed items will be added back to the game (Image via Twitter/Wensoing)

The Mythic Witch Broom is seemingly getting a much needed overhaul for Fortnitemares 2023. The tailend of the Witch Broom, will be revamped to give off fiery hues. Although this will make players using the item a more visible target, it should not affect gameplay drastically. That said, it is left to be seen if the item will have any new features apart from the revamped design.

4) Vampire Stake Shotgun

The new Vampire Stake Shotgun will have a siphon effect (Image via Epic Games)

With Kado Thorne turning into a vampire for Fortnitemares 2023, Epic Games is giving players a weapon with which to even the playing field. The Vampire Stake Shotgun will have a siphon effect and allow players to steal hit-points from opponents. In theory, a player can potentially take out an entire Squad of players without having to heal while using this weapon.

5) Fortnitemares 2023 start date

Fortnitemares should begin on October 10, 2023 (Image via Epic Games)

Based on the teaser released by Epic Games, Fortnitemares 2023 should go live on October 10, 2023. The festivities should kick off once the update v26.30's downtime ends. On that note, the festivities should continue until the end of Chapter 4 Season 4 or perhaps a few days before Chapter 4 Season 5 begins.

