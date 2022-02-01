From Renegade Raider to Omega, 8 OG Fortnite skins that will cause massive backlash if brought back

Having "OG" Fortnite cosmetics rotating in the item shop may cause outrage. But since they are not exclusives, the developers have every right to add them back. However, adding the "OG" Battle Pass skins in-game will surely lead to massive backlash.

With Crew Packs rumored to start rotating sometime in Fortnite Chapter 3, many OG players are concerned about their exclusive Battle Pass cosmetics. While this scenario is unlikely to ever occur, they would fight tooth-and-nail if certain cosmetics were reintroduced in-game.

Adding these 8 skins back into Fortnite could cause massive backlash

8) Renegade Raider

When it comes to OG skins, Renegade Raider is a benchmark in Fortnite. Released way back in Season 1, the skin cost 1,200 V-Bucks. However, it could only be purchased by players who had crossed Level 20. Due to this parameter, the cosmetic remains one of the rarest in-game.

7) Black Knight

The origins of this ominous character are unknown and that's precisely what made him stand out in-game. Released during Season 2, this skin could only be obtained by Battle Pass holders. While many players were able to obtain it, the skin is seldom seen in-game nowadays.

6) Ikonik

Inspired by Jung Chan-woo from the Korean pop band iKON, the Ikonik skin was pretty rare. It could only be obtained by purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e. Given the price point, those who wanted to get the skin had to pay more than just a few V-Bucks.

5) Galaxy

The Galaxy skin is the most expensive to have ever been added to the game. Very few players have it since it could only be obtained by purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S9 series or Samsung Galaxy Note 9. However, a few cheeky Loopers were able to get it for free by logging into tester phones in-store.

3) DJ Yonder

DJ Yonder is a one-of-a-kind skin featuring a disc-jockeying Llama. The skin was exclusive to the Season 6 Battle Pass which was featured at Tier 1. Upon its arrival in-game, it was an instant hit with the community. In fact, the skin is so popular that it was even featured at the start of the Llama-Rama 2021 trailer.

3) Drift

Added to the game during Season 5, Drift was an exclusive Battle Pass reward. Despite the skin having numerous counterparts, the original's popularity has stood the test of time thanks to the Chappadoodle incident.

2) The Reaper

While the John Wick skin does exist in Fortnite, The Reaper holds a special place in the hearts of players. The skin was only obtainable by reaching Level 100 in the Season 3 Battle Pass. Every now and then, a sweaty Looper can be spotted wearing this skin.

1) Omega

Unlocking and obtaining the Omega skin was a hellish experience for players in Season 4. The cosmetics were only available to Battle Pass holders and they had to reach Level 100 to unlock the entire set. To this day, Omega remains one of the toughest skins that players have had to unlock in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee