GHOST flag in Fortnite all but proves Midas is set to return for his revenge

By the looks of things, old allegiances are starting to crop up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. While this may be nothing more than Epic Games reusing characters and factions as models, it could have deeper implications.

Ever since The Seven forces began taking back POIs from the Imagined Order, flags with familiar symbols have started sprouting up. While it is possible that these are merely placeholder flags, however, using the emblem of GHOST is no coincidence - here is why.

What is GHOST and how does it relate to Midas in Fortnite Chapter 3?

For readers who are new to the storyline, GHOST, formerly known as E.G.O., is a spy and military organization within the Metaverse. Their leader was none other than Midas, and their goal was to stop SHADOW from gaining a foothold on the island.

These events occurred in Chapter 2. By the end of it all, both organizations had all but faded into oblivion. Although they were still in the stroyline, they were never showcased prominently.

With flags bearing GHOST emblems appearing in POIs that have been captured by The Seven, it may be possible that the two groups have formed an uneasy alliance.

Since The Seven are not too good at spycraft, enlisting the help of GHOST to gain intelligence to use against the Imagined Order would make sense. Given that they have taken back numerous POIs, the cooperation is going strong.

But what does this all mean? What is the end goal at play here? Well, there is only one well-possible answer: Midas is finally coming back to Fortnite. While this seems too good to be true, there is some evidence to back up this claim.

Midas is coming back for revenge in Fortnite

The only character who hates the Imagined Order more than the players is Midas, who is willing to go to any extent to bring them down and wipe them out of the storyline. After a failed attempt in Chapter 2 Season 2, he is likely teaming up with The Seven to extract revenge.

While most of the time this is based on speculation, there are two main pieces of evidence suggesting that Midas is already in the game. The first came from Donald Mustard, who stated that Midas was alive and well. The second comes from a new leak which states that the Imagined Order is building a Doomsday Device.

Since Midas only had the technological knowhow to build such a device, it may be possible that they are holding him hostage and forcing him to build it. With The Seven forces pushing closer to victory, this the IO's desperate attempt at winning the war.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker ), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there 👀 https://t.co/Q4TYH3b1sT

However, since GHOST is operational behind the scenes, it may be possible that Midas is pulling strings from an unknown location on the map. If not him, then perhaps Marigold is doing it in his stead. Whichever is the case, the end of Chapter 3 Season 2 is going to be exciting nevertheless.

