The Fortnite map is 'doomed' once again as threat from the past returns

History has a way of repeating itself in Fortnite. Sometimes the events are trivial in nature, while others lead to cataclysmic outcomes, some of which alter the very course of reality on the island.

Over the years, there have been a few such major events like the Black Hole, Galactus, and more recently, the Cube Queen. Although all of these tribulations were overcome, the community remembers well the destruction and chaos that was inflicted upon the island.

Fortnite @FortniteGame The Storm rages on. Will Midas’ Machine break the Storm?



The Device is set to be activated on June 15 at 2PM ET. Space is limited! Show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot and be there live. The Storm rages on. Will Midas’ Machine break the Storm?The Device is set to be activated on June 15 at 2PM ET. Space is limited! Show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot and be there live. https://t.co/NfCSSOvjGc

Among all of these threats, one event set the benchmark for ruination on the island: The Device. For the uninitiated, The Device was Midas' futile attempt to break the Loop and escape. However, as luck would have it, the Loop broke the island instead and by the looks of it, history will soon repeat itself in Fortnite.

The Imagined Order is secretly building a Doomsday Device under Loot Lake in Fortnite Chapter 3

Currently, the Imagined Order is losing its foothold on the island. Every week, the Seven forces push back and redraw the battle lines on the map. However, knowing how the organization works and given that Dr. Slone is in control of the forces on the island, they won't go down without a fight.

According to numerous leakers, new information has come to light suggesting that the IO is building a Doomsday Device of its own. If this is true, it would mean that Loopers may very well get an end-of-season event featuring the Doomsday Device.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker ), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there 👀 https://t.co/Q4TYH3b1sT

As revealed by popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX:

"According to Jonesy's challenges he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" and in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Lake, we could get an event there 👀"

It's still unclear what exactly it will do, but given the naming scheme, it's possible they took inspiration from Midas. Knowing the Imagined Order, their version of the Device is likely more powerful in nature as well.

If this speculation comes to pass, the island will once more be submerged and broken up into little blots of land like in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. While this may sound bad, some good may yet come of it.

Midas is alive, remember?

For readers new to the storyline, Midas disappeared (read as eaten by a shark) at the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. Given the circumstances, most Loopers presumed that he was dead. However, shortly before Chapter 3 could begin, Donald Mustard revealed that the Golden Mischief Maker was very much alive.

Based on these facts, it could be speculated that he'll make a return during the end-of-season event. Given his connection to the Doomsday Device, he may try to put a stop to the Imagined Order's evil plan. However, readers should take this all with a pinch of salt.

Edited by R. Elahi