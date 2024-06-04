“Gotta love random moments like this”: Fortnite player has one-in-a-million moment and reaches new heights quite literally 

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is in full swing and players are now enjoying the offerings of the post-apocalyptic season with a long list of vehicle mods to go around. However, amid the frenzy, the game has not lost its ability to create surprising moments that, while not being too impactful to the overall gameplay, manage to become memorable instances of things that can only happen on the Battle Royale Island.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Jabroni5092, where the player can be seen in a squad Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 3, wearing the Agent Jones Fortnite outfit and driving away from enemies on their Trail Thrasher Dirtbike, which was infused with Nitro.

As the player collected their fallen teammates' Reboot Card, they boosted down the road, and in a bid to dodge enemy bullets, attempted to perform a backflip on their Trail Thrasher Dirtbike.

However, the twist came when they landed on their side, causing the Nitro-infused u/Jabroni5092 to be launched high into the air onto a rock. The Reddit clip garnered attention from members of the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/Junior_ATL simply appreciating the impromptu nature of the moment and stating:

“Gotta love random moments like this”

Other members of the community also chimed in to express their admiration for the random moment that unfolded in the Reddit clip. Reddit user u/BeanBurrito668 conveyed their appreciation for the player's ability to clutch and get their teammates' Reboot Card, especially since they were the last one standing in their squad.

Reddit user u/Tight-Landscape8720 joked about how the enemy team must have felt in the moment, hilariously suggesting how u/Jabroni5092 would survive the encounter due to the player having high ground over the enemies, thanks to the Nitro-infused jump.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Throwaway98789878 pointed out that the player's teammates being eliminated might have been a blessing in disguise, since they were all spectating the player when they pulled off the backflip. Highlighting the camaraderie and banter shared by u/Jabroni5092 and their teammates while expressing their appreciation for the trick, Reddit user u/Stevie22wonder commented:

"Love the 'how you gonna get down??.' What a cool clip."

How to use Nitro in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Nitro can be found in Nitro Splashes and Nitro Barrels. (Image via Epic Games)

As seen in the Reddit clip, the player's launch onto the rock was undoubtedly impressive, and while it was probably caused by a glitch, the player being infused with Nitro definitely helped set up the jump. Nitro is the latest mysterious substance to come to the game in Chapter 5 Season 3, with the enigmatic element being responsible for powering Megalo Don and his Wasteland Warriors.

Nitro in Fortnite can be found in the Nitro Splash item as well as Nitro Barrels spread across the map. When a player infuses themselves with Nitro, they get increased speed for 20 seconds while also receiving a boost to their stamina recovery speed. Vehicles, on the other hand, gain infinite fuel for 20 seconds, allowing players to boost through without running out of fuel.

